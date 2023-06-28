News

FUBARA PRESIDES OVER FIRST EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo briefing Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the first EXCO meeting on Tuesday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (r) being briefed by Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo (l) at the first EXCO meeting , held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, on on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, presided over the Rivers State Executive Council meeting, the first since being sworn-in as executive governor, and the inauguration of 14 new commissioners currently being constituted into the ongoing new council.

A press release by Boniface Onyedi, SSA  (Media) to the Governor of Rivers State disclosed that the significance of the meeting lies in the fact that it espoused the direction that the current administration is headed and the need for each member of the council to align with the overall vision of building a prosperous Rivers State anchored on the continuity and consolidation agenda.

In attendance at the meeting were the deputy governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango, Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Chidi Amadi, other Commissioners and Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke .

Rivers Gov Siminalayi Fubara swears in 9 commissioners

Meanwhile and in a related development, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has designated portfolios to the newly inaugurated commissioners, as members of the new Rivers State cabinet Council that attended the first Exco meeting.

Below is the list of Rivers State Commissioners and their portfolios:

  1. Prof. Zachaus Andango – Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice
  2. Prof. Chinedu Mmom – Education
  3. Barr. Isaac Kamalu – Finance
  4. Alabo Dax George Kelly – Works
  5. Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke – Special Projects
  6. Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma – Social Welfare & Rehabilitation
  7. Dr. Kenneth Chisom Gbali – Youth Development
  8. Prof. Henry Ogiri – Power
  9. Engr. Charles Amadi – Chieftaincy & Community Affairs
  10. Dr. Roseline Adawari Uranta – Women Affairs
  11. Chris T. Green, Esq. – Sports
  12. Dr. Jacobson Nbina – Transport
  13. Mr. Uchechukwu Nwafor – Energy & Natural Resources
  14. Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh – Health
  15. Dr. George Nweke – Head of Service
