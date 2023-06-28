FUBARA PRESIDES OVER FIRST EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, presided over the Rivers State Executive Council meeting, the first since being sworn-in as executive governor, and the inauguration of 14 new commissioners currently being constituted into the ongoing new council.
A press release by Boniface Onyedi, SSA (Media) to the Governor of Rivers State disclosed that the significance of the meeting lies in the fact that it espoused the direction that the current administration is headed and the need for each member of the council to align with the overall vision of building a prosperous Rivers State anchored on the continuity and consolidation agenda.
In attendance at the meeting were the deputy governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango, Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Chidi Amadi, other Commissioners and Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke .
Meanwhile and in a related development, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has designated portfolios to the newly inaugurated commissioners, as members of the new Rivers State cabinet Council that attended the first Exco meeting.
Below is the list of Rivers State Commissioners and their portfolios:
- Prof. Zachaus Andango – Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice
- Prof. Chinedu Mmom – Education
- Barr. Isaac Kamalu – Finance
- Alabo Dax George Kelly – Works
- Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke – Special Projects
- Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma – Social Welfare & Rehabilitation
- Dr. Kenneth Chisom Gbali – Youth Development
- Prof. Henry Ogiri – Power
- Engr. Charles Amadi – Chieftaincy & Community Affairs
- Dr. Roseline Adawari Uranta – Women Affairs
- Chris T. Green, Esq. – Sports
- Dr. Jacobson Nbina – Transport
- Mr. Uchechukwu Nwafor – Energy & Natural Resources
- Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh – Health
- Dr. George Nweke – Head of Service