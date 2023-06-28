WE COUNT ON YOUR SUPPORT ALWAYS, ONYEME ASSURES SPIRITUAL LEADERS

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, has attributed the success story of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori at the polls and successes recorded as a government to the handiwork of God.

According to Sir Onyeme, God’s work can be seen with the way the activities of the state government is being piloted.

He stated this at his office, Government House, Asaba, when the leadership of Christian Community Partners, CCP, paid him a courtesy call, on on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The deputy governor, disclosed that the administration of Rt. Hon. Oborevwori is solely dependent on God and urged spiritual leaders and all Deltans to continuously pray for the success of the administration.

He observed that with prayers and all Deltans doing what is expected of them in supporting government and its activities, the administration will not be distracted in delivering without hitches, the M.O.R.E. Agenda.

“I want to thank you, our spiritual leaders, because, we are aware that you supported us in several ways for us to emerge victorious in the elections and you keep on supporting us in your prayers and in all you do for us all to enjoy the benefits of good governance; we are aware that God is sustaining this administration.

“Don’t relent in your support for us as a government, continue to intercede for us before our God Almighty, for His protection and we shall always have reasons to thank God and be proud that we are Deltans,” Sir Onyeme said.

The President of the group, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, revealed that God ordained the victory of Rt. Hon. Oborevwori and Sir Onyeme at the polls, assuring that they will continue to pray for the administration to succeed.

“We are doing what we have to do as Christians because we believe in the Divine mandate of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborovwori and Sir Monday Onyeme,” he stated.

During the visit, there were sessions of prayers and praise singing to God for His goodness to Deltans by ensuring the victory of Rt. Hon. Oborevwori and Sir Onyeme at the polls.

Highlight of the visit which was witnessed by the Secretary, PDP, Delta State, Engr Dan Ossai and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Sir Christopher Osakwe, was the presentation of the Holy Bible, Daily Reading Devotional pamphlet, among other religious materials to the Deputy Governor.