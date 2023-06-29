FUBARA DIRECTS URGENT INVESTIGATION ON COLLAPSED BUILDING IN RIVERS, EMPATHIZES WITH INJURED VICTIMS

Commissioner for Special Projects, Engr Emeka Woke, sympathizing with one of the injured men at the hospital

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has on Thursday, June 29, 2023, ordered an urgent investigation on the immediate and remote causes of the collapsed building at Rumuoke Street, off Okilton junction on Ada George road, Port Harcourt.

A statement by Boniface Onyedi, SSA, Media to the Rivers State Governor revealed that, speaking after the inspection of the collapsed 2-storey building, Gov. Fubara, represented by the Commissioner for Special Projects, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, charged the relevant government agencies to immediately question those involved in the project to bring anyone culpable to book.

According to the governor, “The Ministry of Urban Development is to take immediate action by conducting site investigations, and site inspections, destructive testing and non-destructive testing of collapsed structural element to establish their strength by the determination of the yield strength of the reinforcements and sieve analysis of the soil at the site, to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the building collapse”.

“If there is any compromise by those involved in the project, they will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others”, he also emphasised.

Commissioner for Special Projects, Engr. Emeka Woke (middle) being conducted round the collapsed building at Rumuoke Street, off Okilton junction, on Ada George road, Port Harcourt on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

While sympathizing with the four injured men whom he visited at the hospital, the doctors treating them also assured him that they will be discharged in a few days as they were already in stable condition.

He said the government has urgently mobilised earth-moving equipment to the site to evacuate the debris of the collapsed building, as the site has been cordoned off.