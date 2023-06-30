FUBARA SEEKS CLERICS MEDIATION OVER HERDSMEN ATTACKING FARMERS IN RIVERS

*** Assures of a secure environment for unfettered worship and businesses.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara in a handsake with Alhaji (Amb) Nasir Awhelebe Uhor, leader of Rivers State Islamic Group & Alhaji Aribitonye Okiri during a visit on the Governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday

Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has charged clerics in the state to caution herdsmen against harassing residents of communities, killing farmers, and damaging crops in Rivers State.

A report by Boniface Onyedi, SSA, on Media to the Governor of Rivers State, disclosed that Governor Fubara gave this charge when he received at Government House in Port Harcourt the leadership of the Muslim Community who paid a visit in the spirit of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Sir Fubara explained that the purpose of his administration is to remain firm in protecting the lives and property of everyone, which has made it possible for them to celebrate in a peaceful atmosphere and therefore, must not truncate the course of creating a better Rivers State for all residents.

The governor pointed out that his administration cannot be protecting their businesses while some errant members of their fold are destroying the businesses and livelihoods of others, warning that if it persists, the government will be compelled to wield the full force of the law against perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Governor Fubara said: “the Local Government areas are complaining, so I expect results in a couple of weeks by calling these people who practice open grazing to order in Ikwerre, Etche, Ahoada East, Ahoada West and parts of Emohua Local Government Areas. They shouldn’t be harassing the people and should stop killing them in their farms.”

Sir Fubara assured of keeping the channel of communication between it and the Muslim community open because they are critical stakeholders in governance who should enjoy the benefit of the prevailing peace to do their business and worship without molestation.

In his address, the leader of the delegation, and Vice President General of Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor, vowed that the Muslim community will not be involved in using religion to destabilize the State while also pledging support for the policy and programmes of the government of Gov. Siminalayi Fubara.