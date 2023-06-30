OBOREVWORI THANKS DELTANS, NIGERIANS FOR PRAYERS, SUPPORT AT THANKSGIVING

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed appreciation to Deltans and numerous other Nigerians for their support and prayers during the Thanksgiving ceremony for his successful inauguration and 60th birth anniversary on June 19, 2023.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori said he was grateful to all dignitaries who honoured his invitation and graced the occasion.

He expressed appreciation to his spiritual father, Bishop David Oyedepo, religious leaders, traditional rulers, Deltans and Nigerians for their goodwill messages and prayers.

According to him, “my special appreciation goes to Governors Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra for attending in person and Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Seyi Makinde of Oyo; and Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa for sending powerful delegations to the ceremony.

“Let me also thank my deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme and his dear wife, Lady Catherine Onyeme; my predecessors and their wives, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan; our dear former Deputy Governor, Sir Benjamin Elue and Chief Great Ogboru and his wife, for honouring me with their presence.

“My appreciation also goes to Senator James Manager, former Minority Leaders of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu and Leo Ogor, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Emomotimi Guwor and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; our state party Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, members of the National and State Houses of Assembly, Local Government Council Chairmen, and numerous party men and women for their support, prayers and attendance at the ceremonies.

“I also thank my dear brother and Chairman of Airpeace, Sir Allen Onyema for taking time out of his busy schedule to be there.

“We return all the glory to God who made everything possible at his own time,” Oborevwori stated.