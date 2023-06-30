SHETTIMA URGES N/WEST LEADERS TO UNITE, SUPPORT TINUBU TO TACKLE INSECURITY, OTHER CHALLENGES

***Sultan Pledges Support For Federal Government Programmes, Policies

Vice-President Kashim Shettima (left) greets the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saád Abubakar II, during a visit to the monarch in Sokoto State on Friday, June 30, 2023. Photo: Facebook/Kashim Shettima

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima has called on leaders in the northwest region of the county to unite and support the present administration’s efforts in addressing challenges confronting the people.

A State House Press Release by Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President, disclosed that Vice President Shittina made the call today, June 30, 2023, in his remarks when he paid Sallah homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Saád Abubakar II in his palace.

According to him, “President Tinubu is aware of the challenges facing our people – the insecurity that has pervaded the northwest region and he is taking far reaching measures to address the situation.

“I urge our political leaders to unite in order to confront the common challenges of insecurity, poverty and underdevelopment in the region.”

While conveying President Tinubu’s felicitations, the Vice President emphasized the importance of peace and unity, noting that “there can never be peace without development, there can never be development without peace.”

He added that the Tinubu administration in acknowledgment of the role of the traditional institution, remains committed to giving it the necessary support to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Vice President Shettima has also tasked the State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto on providing purposeful leadership while admonishing him to maintain cordial relationship with leaders across the State.

Speaking earlier at a brief reception for the VP at the Government House, Governor Aliyu Sokoto expressed gratitude for the visit, describing the gesture by the Vice President as a show of “deep love for Sokoto State and its people”.

He described Vice President Shettima as a man of patience, tolerance and courage, assuring him of the State’s support for the success of the Tinubu administration.

On his part, the Sultan of Sokoto thanked the VP for the Sallah homage and prayed God to grant him wisdom and strength to discharge tasks assigned to him as the nation’s number two citizen.

He commended the Federal Government for the bold steps taken so far to address challenges confronting the nation, noting that “it is better to take certain decisions now, no matter the hardship, emphasising that the gains of the future is more important.”

The religious leader pledged the support of the Sultanate for the Federal Government’s policies and programmes, assuring that “we support you 100% all of the time and we give you our word on this. We will do whatever it takes to maintain peace and stability in our country Nigeria.”

Other dignitaries at the Sallah homage were, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir; the Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko; the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Abubakar Kyari and Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Tukur Bodinga among others.