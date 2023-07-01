World Cup ’26: NIGERIA LANDS IN POT 1 WITH CAMEROUN, ALGERIA, EGYPT

The draw of the African qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held on July 12.

The six pots for the African qualifying draw for the 2026 World Cup! ⚽🌍🏆

⚽ Pot1: Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon and Mali and Ivory Coast.

⚽Pot 2: Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa, Cape Verde, Rep. of the Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

⚽️Pot 3: Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Kenya, Congo, Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia and Angola.

⚽️Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi and Libya.

⚽️Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana and Liberia.

⚽️Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, São Tomé and Príncipe, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea and Somalia.

⚽️→ 9 groups of 6 nations

⚽️→ The first 9 of each group will be QUALIFIED

⚽️ → The 4 best 2nd will compete in a mini tournament, and the final winner will go to the intercontinental play-off to seek qualification.

SUMMARY

The teams will be paired in nine groups of six teams each. The top teams on the classification at the end of the group stages, will secure automatic secure to the 2026 Mundial.

The four second placed teams from the pool phase will match up with each other.

The winner of that mini series will qualify for the intercontinental playoffs where Africa will have a chance of backing another representative joining the nine others to the finals.

A total of 48 countries will feature in the 2026 World Cup, an additional 16 teams from the 32 in Qatar.

