OBOREVWORI NOT UNDER PRESSURE ON CHOICE OF CABINET MEMBERS – Ahon

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Sir Festus Ahon says the Governor is taking his time to pick suitable and competent hands to be appointed into the State Executive Council.

Ahon, who was reacting to reports in a section of the media, said the Governor is not under pressure from anyone, not even his predecessor, on choice of cabinet members as was wrongly reported.

He described the publication as a figment of the imagination of the writer and appealed to Journalists to avoid speculations that could heat up the polity.

Ahon said: “First, the State House of Assembly was constituted on June 13 and thereafter went on recess for two weeks and only recovened on Tuesday June 27.

“The Governor will pick credible and capable persons devoid of sentiments that will help him deliver on his M.O.R.E Agenda for Deltans.

“The report is therefore wrong in its entirety and borne out of mischief. Former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not interfere with appointments.”

He enjoined Deltans to be patient with the State Government as it was poised to deliver more for the people.