BAMIDELE, UMAHI, NDUME, ASHIRU EMERGE AS SENATE MAJORITY LEADERS; NWADKWOM IS MINORITY LEADER

Sen. Simon Davou Mwadkwon, Senate Minority Leader

Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Majority Leader

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, 4th July, 2023, announced the names of the Majority Leadership of the 10th Senate. They are:

Opeyemi Bamidele

Senate Majority Leader

David Umahi

Deputy Majority Leader

Mohammed Ali Ndume

Senate Majority Whip

Lola Ashiru

Deputy Majority Whip

Senate President Akpabio also announced the new leaders of the minority caucus, viz:

Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau)

Minority leader

Senator Oyewumi Olalere (PDP, Osun)

Deputy Minority leader

Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia)

Minority Whip