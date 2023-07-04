BAMIDELE, UMAHI, NDUME, ASHIRU EMERGE AS SENATE MAJORITY LEADERS; NWADKWOM IS MINORITY LEADER

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, 4th July, 2023, announced the names of the Majority Leadership of the 10th Senate. They are:
Opeyemi Bamidele
Senate Majority Leader
David Umahi
Deputy Majority Leader
Mohammed Ali Ndume
Senate Majority Whip
Lola Ashiru
Deputy Majority Whip
Senate President Akpabio also announced the new leaders of the minority caucus, viz:
Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau)
Minority leader
Senator Oyewumi Olalere (PDP, Osun)
Deputy Minority leader
Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia)
Minority Whip