News

BAMIDELE, UMAHI, NDUME, ASHIRU EMERGE AS SENATE MAJORITY LEADERS; NWADKWOM IS MINORITY LEADER

Sen. Simon Davou Mwadkwon, Senate Minority Leader
Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (Credit: Channels Television)
Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Majority Leader 

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, 4th July, 2023, announced the names of the Majority Leadership of the 10th Senate. They are:

Opeyemi Bamidele
Senate Majority Leader

David Umahi
Deputy Majority Leader

Mohammed Ali Ndume
Senate Majority Whip

Lola Ashiru
Deputy Majority Whip

Senate President Akpabio also announced the new leaders of the minority caucus, viz:

Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau)
Minority leader

Senator Oyewumi Olalere (PDP, Osun)
Deputy Minority leader

Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia)
Minority Whip

