Delta safe for investment, Oborevwori assures investors

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has assured investors of a peaceful investment climate in the state.

Oborevwori gave the assurance on Tuesday when he received on courtesy visit members of the Ndigbo Cultural Forum Asaba chapter at Government House, Asaba.

The Governor thanked the Forum for supporting his gubernatorial ambition and for their various investments in the state.

He urged them to consider investing further by taking advantage of the peaceful environment across the state.

He said: “I welcome you to Delta State Government House. I am very happy to receive all of you this afternoon. I am happy because you have accepted me as your own.

“You worked very hard for my emergence as governor. I remember when I came for consultation prior to my election, you all supported me.

“I have told Deltans that I want to be governor for all and not just for only Deltans but for all who live in Delta State. This is because where you live is where you develop.

“I have had a good relationship with you people even before my intention to be a governor. So this relationship did not start today.

“So I want to sincerely appreciate all of you for your show of love and assure you that we will partner together.

“I encourage you to come and invest more in Delta. Delta state is very safe and you can attest to the peace we are enjoying here today.

“Delta state is a state that does not discriminate. We live together here and I know that some of you gave birth to your children here in Delta; which invariably makes them citizens of Delta state.

“This state is accommodative and we will make sure that we develop this state together even as we urge you all to bring more of your investments down to Delta,” Governor Oborevwori said.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (6th left); his Deputy, Sir. Monday Onyeme (7th left); Senior Political Adviser, Senator Emmanuel Agwarievodo (4th right); Chairman, Igbo Cultural Group, Asaba, Chief Chinedu Obido (5th left); Chief John Ifejiofor (7th right) and others shortly after a courtesy visit on the Governor by Executives of the Group in Government House, Asaba on Tuesday, 4th July, 2023.

Earlier, Chairman of the Forum, Chief Chinedu Obodo, said they were in the state to congratulate Oborevwori on his victory and successful inauguration as Governor of Delta State.

He said they invested so much in the state because of the peace that pervades the city, assuring that they would do more to support the government with massive investments across the state.

Obodo assured that the group and Ndigbos would further bring their investments to all parts of the state.