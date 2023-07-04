TINUBU CHARGES NEW SERVICE CHIEFS TO WORK TOGETHER, DELIVER ON ASSIGNED RESPONSIBILITIES

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, 3rd July, 2023, held a maiden meeting with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the newly appointed Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, at the State House in Abuja and charged them to work as a team to address the challenge of insecurity in the country.

President Tinubu, who stressed the importance of teamwork to root out the menace of insurgents and other criminals from Nigeria, also assured them of his 100 percent support, considering the enormity of the work expected of them, even as he urged them to deliver on their assigned responsibilities.

National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, made the disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting between the President and the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa.

According to Ribadu, the President expressed his gratitude for their dedication and reaffirmed his confidence in their abilities to deliver.

He said “We’re here to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government.

“We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians. We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back.

“He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred percent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done, he’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here.

Ribadu expressed his unwavering belief in the team’s competence to carry out their responsibilities successfully.

He underscored the encouraging progress witnessed in the nation, specifically pointing out a reduction in crime rates and criminal activities.

Addressing the challenges ahead, Ribadu emphasised the commitment of the team to deliver on their objectives.

“Where we are today and you can see already things are improving in our country. If you see the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place.

“Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver,” he said

Present at the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B. Abubakar and the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had appointed new service chiefs on June 19.

