Wike, G5 PDP Group Capture 10th NASS Minority Caucus, As Mwadkwon Emerges Senate Minority Leader

G5 PDP Group, L-R: Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Governors Nyeson Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ikpeazu Okezie (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu)

Da Sen. David Jonah Jang (r), former Plateau State Governor, blessing Dr. Simon Mwadkwon (kneeling)

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his splinter G5 Peoples Democratic Party PDP, group have made a clean sweep of the minority leadership of he 10th National Assembly, with the announcement of Senator Simon Davon Mwadkwon, (Plateau North Senatorial zone) as the new Senate Minority Leader.

Senator Simon Mwadkwon is a close ally of former Governor of Plateau State, Da Jonah Jang who is a strong and leading member of the Wike-led G5 PDP Integrity Group.

The much anticipated battle for the Senate Minority Leadership came to a dramatic and unexpected end on Tuesday, 4th July, when Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio surprisingly announced Sen. Simon Davon Mwadkwon, Plateau North senator, as the minority leader.

Sen. Mwadkwon defeated Senators Aminu Tambuwal, Abdul Ningi and Adamu Aliero, who were believed to be in the camp of the candidate of the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, as well as Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT Labour Party), who had lately emerged as a favoured dark Horse for the position, before the announcement.

It would be recalled that the leadership of the PDP had written to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in a letter signed by national publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stating categorically that Senator Aminu Tambuwal was the Party’s choice for the position of Senate Minority Leader of the 10th Senate.

However, in a near similar situation like what transpired in the 9th House of Representatives session, with Speaker Gbajabiamila deliberately and blatantly overlooking the Party’s choice of Hon. O.K Chinda in favour of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Senate President Akpabio, who enjoys tremendous support from Wike, equally bypassed the PDP’s choice of Tambuwal and favoured Mwadkwon.

Indeed, many polity watchers have hailed Senate President Akpabio’s move to appoint Mwadkwon, as a superlative masterclass of unparalleled political brinkmanship with greater national import than meets the ordinary eye, as he has not only repaid Wike’s massive support, he has equally doused a potentially contentious political implosion within the PDP, since none of the major contenders can claim an outright victory with the appointment, and most importantly created an acceptable and satisfactory balance in the power sharing arrangement in the National Assembly which has now accommodated virtually all sectors of the country.

With the emergence of Senator Mwadkwon as Senate Minority Leader, the Wike led G5 group is now in full control of the Minority leadership of the 10th National Assembly, following the earlier emergence by consensus, of Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda (representing Wike’s Obio/Akpor Constituency in Rivers State), as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives