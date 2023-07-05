RIVERS GOVT LEADS IN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION – Odu

Prof. Ngozi Odu, Rivers State Deputy Governor (r), receiving a souvenir from the Chairperson of OWSD in Nigeria, Prof. Olayinka Nwachukwu, during the 6th Biennial Conference of Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), at the University of Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, 4th July, 2023.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu says the State Government is leading in the affirmative Acton because women are occupying leadership positions at various levels of Governance.

A report by Owupele Benebo, Head of Press, Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt, disclosed that Prof. Odu stated this while speaking during the 6th Biennial Conference of Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), on Tuesday, 4th July, 2023 at the University of Port Harcourt.

According to the Deputy Governor, the Governor Fubara led Administration has demonstrated that it appreciates the capacity of women and women’s ability to deliver in innovation, governance and all sphere of human endeavours. “We can see female Deputy Governor back to back, three female at the National Assembly, six female at the State Assembly, three female Commissioners, numerous female Judges and we are still counting.”

Prof. Odu said although the University of Port Harcourt is a Federal Institution the State Government has consistently supported its development, noting that the Convocation Arena which was started by the immediate past Administration, would soon be completed and commissioned by the Governor.

The Deputy Governor who said the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World has continued to make impact in stimulating the interest of women into sciences, called for active collaboration and involvement of all sectors, including public and private institutions, policy makers, and industry leaders to create an ecosystem that supports diversity, fosters innovations and enables sustainable development to flourish.

In his welcome remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt Prof. Owunari Georgewill, said the University of Port Harcourt is home to everybody irrespective of gender, ethnicity and affiliations while commending the OWSD for taking science beyond the frontiers we know amongst women.

Earlier the Chairperson of OWSD in Nigeria, Prof. Olayinka Nwachukwu, described the OWSD as an international body of women scientists, with Headquarters in Italy was inaugurated in Nigeria in 2010, with nearly three thousand members.

According to her the organization believes in inclusiveness, thinking outside the box, stressing that their major activities includes research collaboration, networking and information sharing, career mobility, mentoring and engaging Government and Communities to promote the education of the Girl Child.