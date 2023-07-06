OBOREVWORI NOMINATES OJUGBANA-ORISHEDERE AS PRESIDENT, DELTA STATE CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL

JUSTICE CATHERINE OJUGBANA-ORISHEDERE

Justice Ngozi Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday, 5th July, 2023, forwarded the name of Justice Ngozi Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as President, Customary Court of appeal, Delta State.

The Governor’s message was contained in a letter to the House, and read at plenary by the Speaker, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor.

Oborevwori in his message to the Assembly, said the nomination of Justice Ojugbana-Orishedere followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council of Nigeria.

Oborevwori added that the development was also in exercise of the powers conferred on gim by section 281, sub section 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as altered.

According to the Governor, the nomination became necessary as a result of the retirement of the former President, Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State, Justice P. O Elumeze on the 2nd of April 2023, having attained the mandatory retirement age of Sixty five years.

The letter was received for further legislative action through a motion to that effect by the Majority Leader, Hon Emeka Nwaobi and adopted.

The Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor, subsequently directed the nominee to submit 35 copies of her Curriculum Vitae to reach the office of the Clerk of the House on or before Monday, 10 July, and appear for screening, Tuesday, 11 July 2023.

It would be recalled that former Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa had, on Tuesday, 6th April, 2023, sworn-in Justice Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere, as the Acting President of the state Customary Court of Appeal, following the retirement of Justice Patience Onuwa Elumeze.

Okowa, who had asserted that the appointment of the acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal was in line with the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which stipulates that the highest-ranking judge in the Customary Court of Appeal will act as PCCA pending the conferment by the National Judicial Council (NJC), showered encomium on Ojugbana-Orishedere at the ceremony, saying that she had demonstrated a high standard of professionalism and ethical conduct that would enable her to succeed in her new position.