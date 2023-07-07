Supreme Court Victory: AGHWARIANOVWE NOVWE IKIE WAS A MOLE IN OUR PARTY – Delta PDP





PRESS STATEMENT

7th July, 2023

AGHWARIANOVWE NOVWE IKIE WAS A MOLE IN OUR PARTY – DELTA PDP

Our attention has been drawn to a letter of resignation purportedly written by one Chief Aghwarianovwe Novwe Ikie, a former governorship aspirant who contested and lost the May 25, 2022 gubernatorial primary election conducted by our party.

Chief Ikie’s resignation letter dated Friday, July 7th, 2023, and addressed to the PDP Ward 9 Chairman, Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the State, is coming on the heels of his devastating loss at the Supreme Court in his case of certificate forgery against the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; a maliciously motivated, ill-advised litigation he has pursued since he lost out at the PDP Guber primaries.

We are also aware of a post on his Facebook Social media handle: Aghwarianovwe Novwe Ikie, which confirms his post-Supreme Court loss decision thus: “Following the loss of my appeal at the Supreme Court today, I hereby publicly tender my resignation from the PDP…”; adding that, “I gave it my all and now have nothing left to give” and concluding by saying that, “My only request is to be left to live the rest of my life peacefully and quietly”.

Delta State PDP is quite elated that the Supreme Court, the last judicial bastion of all litigations, has decisively vindicated our duly elected Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and finally brought a definitive, resounding closure to a matter which our detractors, especially the APC and its gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, had hoped in vain to rely on, to steal a mandate they have not merited and do not deserve.

We have it on good authority that Chief Ikie may have obtained his PDP Governorship form by default in Abuja, and despite his initial denials to the contrary, was a dangerous mole planted inside the PDP by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in cahoots with certain detractors and other mischievous elements, for the sole purpose of sabotaging our guber primary election and ultimately making a mountain out of a molehill with their forgery allegation, after their comprehensive defeat at the primaries and the general election.

We give God all the Glory for this victory at the Supreme Court, which has not only authenticated our governorship primary election but has finally cleared all doubts by declaring the case as ‘moribund’ and laid to rest, the wicked allegations pedaled by our detractors over the excellent qualifications of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

While we heartily congratulate our Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and savour this irreversible triumph at the Supreme Court, we equally urge Chief Ikie to, as a matter of immediate judicial compliance, promptly settle the =N=6 million fine which the Court has slammed on him. Otherwise, we shall be compelled by due process, to revisit his appeal and reconsider his “request to be left to live the rest of my life peacefully and quietly”.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.