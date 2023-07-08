ELUMELU CELEBRATES OKOWA @ 64

Immediate Past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, OON has felicitated with the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his 64th birthday.

Elumelu in a congratulatory message on Saturday, July 8, 2023 described the former Governor as an extraordinary leader who continues to dedicate and commit greater part of his life to the service of God and humanity.

He commended Senator Okowa for yielding himself as a tool in the hands of God, saying that he remains a renowned personality, who has contributed immensely to the development of Delta State and Nigeria in many spheres of life; politically, economically and socially.

He appreciated God for the life of the former Governor and maintained that Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is a highly valued gift from God to Delta State and Nigeria.

” Your Excellency, it is a great delight to once again celebrate you on this propitious day of your birthday. Your birthday is always a reminder of the rare goodness of the Lord God Almighty on your life and by extension Nigerians, particularly Deltans.

“You have demonstrated determination, steadfastness, discipline, commitment, passion and above all, the fear of God in all responsibilities that God has committed to you. Indeed, God in His infinite mercy prepared you for service and you have continued to prove your worth in line with God’s ordered purpose for your life.

“My family and I join the rest of Deltans and Nigerians to celebrate and wish you a happy birthday and many more years in good health and abundance of God’s unceasing blessings”, Elumelu stated.