Gen. Irabor, Ex-CDS Had Brilliant Military Career – OBOREVWORI

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (l) poses with immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, CFR (rtd) during the grand reception organised by the Ika nation in honour of the retired CDS, in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Saturday, 8th July, 2023, extolled immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, CFR (rtd) for his brilliant and successful military career.

He said that Gen. Irabor was destined for the top echelon of his military career because God wanted him to get there.

Oborevwori stated this at a grand reception organised by the Ika nation in honour of the retired Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

He commended the unity of the Ika people and urged other ethnic nationalities to emulate the Ika nation in honouring their own to encourage them to do more for the state and country.

He said: “We are here to celebrate with one of our own, the finest Army General on this reception organised by the Ika nation to welcome our dear General back home.

“The beauty about this celebration is when your people honour you and the Ika nation organized this hosting because they are united.

“As Governor, our duty is to continue to encourage other ethnic nationalities to continue to be united in hosting their own to spur them to do more for the state and country.

“A lot has been said about our brother, Gen. Irabor. As Speaker in the 7th Assembly, I am aware of the lot he did even when he was about retiring he was upgraded and made Chief of Defence Staff.

“To have risen to the top echelon of military career is by the grace of God, it is not by his strength but he is destined for that position and he has done very well as a brilliant officer.

“Gen. Irabor is someone that has the passion to serve, he is committed and very focused in all he does and am very sure that his successor, Maj. Gen. C.G. Musa whom I know very well for almost two decades will also do well.

“I know that with him in charge of the armed forces more peace will come to this nation.

“At your pull out ceremony a lot of serving and retired Generals were there to honour you for the good works you did in the area of security of our nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you for an illustrious career in the military and as we welcome you back home, I congratulate Deltans and the Ika nation for giving us a great man like you”.

Immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in his remarks, said Gen. Irabor did a lot for the peace and security of the country.

Okowa said: “I thank God that our people have deemed it necessary by organising this befitting reception for you. You are worthy of it all because we know what you did for our country, Nigeria.

“Listening to the testaments here, we are even more proud as Ika nation than we were before. Obviously, you rose as a compatriot to obey Nigeria’s call to serve our father land and our father land you have served with all your strength believing in Nigeria.

“You served with heart and might, the true wording of our national anthem and you have kept faith with this nation and you have made each and everyone of us proud.

“I am particularly very proud to associate with you and welcoming you back home today, we are truly very grateful that God led you through these 37 years and has brought you back home strong and healthy and your wife and children strong and healthy,”

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen C.G. Musa; former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Alexander Ogomudia; Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu; Chairman of Arise News, Prince Nduka Irabor and others who spoke commended Gen. Irabor for his outstanding service to the nation especially in managing the war against terror and insurgency.

They said that Gen. Irabor distinguished himself in military service, adding that the entire military would continue to be inspired by his sterling accomplishments and patriotic service to the nation.

In his remarks, Gen. Irabor thanked the Ika nation for the honour done him and his family, adding that he would remain grateful to the Nigerian military for the opportunity to serve the nation.

He pledged continued support for the unity and growth of the nation, assuring that with Gen. C.G. Musa taking over from him, the nation’s Armed Forces were in good hands.