JAMB Result Saga: SOLUDO’S COMMITTEE DECLARES MMESOMA EJIKEME GUILTY; RECOMMENDS PSYCHOLOGICAL COUNSELLING, THERAPY FOR HER

The Committee set up by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra state governor, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged forgery of a JAMB result by Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme has declared her guilty of falsification of result and manipulating her examination score way higher than what she actually got.

The committee, comprising six Professors, one Rev. Sister and another member, in an 8-paged report submitted after its findings, discovered that Mmesoma had claimed a total score of 362 in the examination, which was contrary to the real score sent to her by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB; a result which she had openly confessed to have achieved by changing her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, original scores.

Recall that Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo, in the wake of the result controversy and trust issues between the Joint Admission’s and Matriculation Board, JAMB and Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, that captured national attention, had set up an eight-member committee to investigate the alleged forgery saga involving JAMB and the then acclaimed highest scorer, Ejikeme Mmesomachukwu.

They Committee members were Prof Nkemdilim Nnonyelu as Chairman; Prof Mercy Okonkwo, Prof Ngozi Chuma- Udeh, Prof Maduabuchi Dukor and Prof Jaja Nwanegbo

Other members are Rev. Sr, Prof Mary-Felicia Opara. Rev Cannon Dr Uxhenna Umeifekwem and and Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata.

A statement by Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, said Anambra State Government has been following the JAMB-Mmesoma Ejike matter with keen interest.

It reads: “It’s important to note that Miss Mmesoma Ejike went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh with her UTME result to protest that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) didn’t recognise her as the candidate with the highest score.

“The Commissioner in turn called JAMB to confirm her claim but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged.

“It was at this point that JAMB authorities invited the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to investigate the matter and make its findings known.

“This was yet to happen when JAMB went public with the matter, thus eliciting the raucous conversations we’ve seen in the media.

“It is not our wish to join the slanging match or take sides at this stage. But as a responsible government we have decided to undertake an independent investigation into the matter.

“In the light of the above, Anambra State Government has set up a Committee of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate the JAMB-Mmesoma matter”.

The statement promised that the findings of the Committee would be made public after conclusion.

Below is the Committee Report:

7th July, 2023

Prof. C.C Soludo, Governor, Anambra State.

Mr. Governor·,

REPORT OF THE COMMITTEE ON EJIKEME JOY MMESOMA’S JAMB SCORE CONTROVERSY

Recall Mr. Governor that with the recent release of scores of candidates who applied for admission by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and subsequent announcement of Nkechiyere Umeh as the candidate with the highest score of 360, Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, a 19 year old student of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi, from Enugu State, protested to the State Government that she scored 362 and ought to have been so recognised.

This has elicited interests and generated serious controversy and misgivings among the general public that the State Government in its wisdom decided to constitute a Committee of Inquiry to look into the underlisted terms of reference;

I. Review Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s JAMB Results and associated documents

II Conduct interviews with relevant parties, including Ejikeme JoyMmesoma, JAMB Officials and any other individual(s) involved in the matter

III. Provide recommendations basE:d on the findings of the investigation.

The Committee invited Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, the Principal of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, and officials of JAMB for interactive session with the Committee.

JAMB officials led by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Head Public Affairs presented the detailed processes and procedures involved in JAMB admissions, the policy changes that have occurred in the release of UTME scores since 2021 and what specifically transpired between the candidate – Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with registration number: 20230639047FF in her quest to obtain her JAMB score.

JAMB revealed the different times that Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma made several requests to JAMB portal asking for her results at different hours, and each of these times (four in number), she received in her phone, same results from JAMB indicating candidate’s UTME Results to wit: Eng: 64, Phy:54, Bio: 74, Che: 57 with a total aggregate score of 249.

JAMB disclosed that the candidate was well informed of her correct score from JAMB. Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma had sent a request to JAMB with a different registration number showing a UTM E result of aggregate score of 362, with Eng: 98, Phy: 89, Bio: 94, and Che: 81.

The results she sent differed substantially from the standard JAMB format where she got an appropriate rebuttal stating her real score of 249.

Besides, a number of red-flags was also highlighted by JAMB officials showing a different date of birth, different Registration Number, Notification of results template that has been discarded since 2021, amongst others. It was also evident that even the centre name “Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development as it was known before now) used for the examination was also manipulated where the candidate used the old name of the centre (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development) in her own manipulated result sheet.

In Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s submission, she owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired. She also admitted to have given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using same phone Airtel Number. According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafe (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated.

The Committee tried to find out the motive behind her action, but Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma said NOTHING. In their own submissions, the Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary school, Uruagu Nnewi, and the Education Secretary – Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed shock at what transpired where in their presence, Mmesoma admitted to have manipulated her UTME results, deceiving the school, her immediate family and the State Government.

COMMITTEE’S FINDINGS

1. The results released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with respect to the UTME score of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma is 249

2. The results paraded by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with aggregate score of 362 is fake as buttressed by the very significant and instructive variations in the registration number, date of birth, centre name and other infractions

3. Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself, using her phone an

4 The Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary School – Mrs. Edu Uche and the Education Secretary, Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed dismay at the conduct of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma.

RECOMMENDATIONS

1. That Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma tenders an unreserved written apology to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the School (Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi) and the Anambra State Government. This should be done immediately.

2. EJikeme Joy Mmesoma should undergo a psychological counselling and therapy

3. All prospective candidates for JAMB Admission should adhere strictly to guidelines processes and procedures of the examination body.

CONCLUSION

The Committee of Inquiry commends Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for their diligent handling of the matter and the information supplied about the interface with the candidate (see attached). We hope that this unearthing of the truth as we have discovered will go a long way in correcting the sentiments, misconceptions and deceptions that have been in the public domain.

Finally, we thank Mr. Governor for setting up this Committee, and, for the confidence reposed in the committee.