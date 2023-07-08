NWAOBOSHI SET FREE, AS SUPREME COURT QUASHES N805 MILLION CONVICTION FOR FRAUD, MONEY LAUNDERING

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi

The conviction and sentencing of Peter Nwaoboshi, a former senator who represented Delta north, to seven years imprisonment over money laundering charges, has been quashed by the Supreme Court.

The decision was reached through a split majority of four-to-one.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) unjustly and maliciously prosecuted Nwaoboshi and the two companies involved, as their actions did not constitute any legally recognized offenses.

The court deemed the criminal trial unnecessary, considering it revolved around a civil transaction.

The Supreme Court nullified the previous ruling of the Court of Appeal’s Lagos Division, which had reversed the discharge and acquittal initially granted by the Federal High Court’s Lagos Division.

Consequently, Senator Nwaoboshi will be released immediately from Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, where he has been held.

The two companies implicated in the case, Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, are also freed from the charges brought against them by the EFCC.

Polity watchers would recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, had dragged Senator Nwaoboshi to court after claiming that he and his companies illegally acquired a property named Guinea House on Marine Road, in Apapa, Lagos, which belonged to the Delta State government, for N805 million,

The anti-graft agency further alleged that part of the money used to pay for the property was transferred by Suiming Electrical Ltd on behalf of Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd, adding that it was derived from illicit and criminal transactions

Senator Nwaoboshi was on July 1, 2022, sentenced to prison by the Court of Appeal, after being convicted on the two-count charge the EFCC had brought against him.

The appellate court also ordered that his two companies; Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, be wound up, in line with the provision of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021

The Supreme Court has now invalidated the money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, slammed against the former lawmaker, ordered his immediate release from prison custody and granted his two companies the lease to return to full operation.

SALIENT POINTS IN THE SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT SETTING ASIDE THE EARLIER CONVICTION OF DISTINGUISHED SENATOR PETER ONYELUKACHUKWU NWAOBOSHI BY THE COURT OF APPEAL

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and SUPREME COURT