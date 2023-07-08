OBOREVWORI SALUTES PREDECESSOR, IFEANYI OKOWA AT 64

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has congratulated his predecessor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, CON as he clocks 64 years on July 8.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori lauded the immediate past Governor of the State for his patriotic contributions to State and nation-building.

He commended the former Governor for supporting his emergence as his worthy successor and remarked that Okowa’s pivotal role in ensuring Universal Health Coverage for Deltans and the nation was impactful and unforgettable.

He said that through his SMART and Stronger Delta Agenda, Senator Okowa had laid a very strong foundation for his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda to gain traction in the State.

Oborevwori said: “My dear leader and boss, I must commend you for your sacrifice and sterling accomplishments in the development of our dear State.

“Your administration’s credible performances across the State no doubt contributed immensely to our victory in the polls and I must thank Deltans for keeping faith with our party, the PDP.

“Your Excellency, you set a great standard, delivering over 2,000 km of roads and drains in the 8 years of your administration and this record would take the grace of God to surpass.

“We commend you for putting Delta as a front line State and a pacesetter for Contributory Health Insurance across the Country, even as we pledge to sustain the tempo and reach out to more people, especially in the informal sector.

“I must also commend you for the massive empowerment and job creation programmes which directly and indirectly impacted no fewer than 200,000 youths across the State.

“I acknowledge your legendary contributions to the course of peace in our State and the Niger Delta region,” he said.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate a gentleman politician, a consummate political leader and my dear boss, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, CON on his 64th birth anniversary.

“On this auspicious occasion of your birth anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life, which has been marked by divine favour and and superlative attainments,” Oborevwori added.