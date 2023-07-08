SEN. NWOKO SEEKS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT FOR DIASPORA PARTICIPATION IN NIGERIA’S ELECTIONS

Sen. Ned Nwoko

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator Ned Nwoko, has revealed his intention to seek constitutional amendment granting Nigerians in Diaspora, the right and opportunity to fully participate in the country’s electoral process.

Senator Nwoko disclosed this in a series of tweets on his dedicated social media Twitter handle: Sen (Dr.) Prince Ned Nwoko (@ Prince_NedNwoko), posted on Saturday, 8th July, 2023.

The complete tweet reads:

Senator Ned Nwoko

I am seeking an Amendment to the Constitution that will enable Nigerians in Diaspora to participate in Electoral Processes in Nigeria.

To be able to vote and be voted for;

To have Three permanent seats allocated to them in both chambers one each for America, Asia and Europe.

The Nigerian diaspora, comprised of millions of Nigerians living abroad, forms a vital and dynamic part of our Nation’s Global Community. These individuals maintain deep ties to their homeland and possess a wealth of knowledge, experience and resources that can contribute significantly to Nigeria’s growth and development.

In recognizing the importance of their engagement, It is imperative to explore avenues for their active participation in our electoral processes.

This seeks to introduce necessary amendments to the Nigerian Constitution, granting Nigerians in the Diaspora the right to vote; the ability to be voted for, and the establishment of dedicated representation in the legislative chambers.

By fostering inclusive democracy, we can harness the diverse perspectives and talents of our diaspora, fostering a stronger and more representative Nigeria