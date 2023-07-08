GOV ENO REITERATES AKSG COMMITMENT TO PARTNER FED GOVT ON PROJECTS; HAILS SEN. ENANG FOR ROLE IN ATTRACTING FCE. IDIDEP

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State (r), receiving a document from Senator Ita Enang (l) when he hosted a delegation from the recently approved Federal College of Edication, FCE, Ididep, Ibiono Ibom, led by the Senator, at the Government House, Uyo, on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has expressed the readiness of his administration to collaborate with indigenes of the state in positions of authority in the country to attract developmental projects down home to enhance job opportunities , grow the state economy and maximize the A. R. I. S. E. Agenda drive of his administration.

The Governor gave the indication, Thursday, 6th June, 2023, during his interaction with a delegation from the recently approved Federal College of Edication, FCE, Ididep, Ibiono Ibom, led by Senator Ita Enang, at the Government House, Uyo.

Governor Eno stated that politics should be devoid of partisanship and bitterness and geared towards engendering socioeconomic benefits for the constituents.

He commended Senator Enang’s efforts in securing the establishment of the Federal College of Education in the state, maintaining that the gesture will be of enormous benefits to Akwa Ibom people in terms of education, job creation and other socio economic advantages, given the value chain that comes with it.

“We commend you this afternoon for coming to see us and to deliver the letter from the Federal Ministry of Education, informing us of the approval and establishment of the Federal College of Education in ldidep, Ibiono Local Government Area.

“I would like to thank distinguished Senator Ita Enang for succeeding to take something back home for his people.

“I have followed all the attempts you have made and all your struggles. I am happy that the first project is going to your home Ididep. It is a development to our people. It means more Education and more Job creation and more development to our people.

“To me, this is what it should be that our sons and daughters, wherever God has placed them should work in synergy to make sure that our people have the dividends of Democracy.

“It is about us working together, State and Federal. We are not too many. So if God places anybody anywhere, we need to support such people to help develop our people because God in His infinite mercy didn’t make a mistake by putting some of us at strategic places .

“I am happy at this collaboration this afternoon because it is one of the things we have actually been talking about. We can work together irrespective of wherever we are, across party lines and when it is time for politicking, we can do politics without bitterness.

“For me, politics is about idea and views and all these to development. So that’s why I am really happy to host our brothers this afternoon and to thank him most sincerely for doing his best by using the privilege and position God has given him to bring something back home.

“The Ididep community and its neighbouring communities would never be the same again. You will see the economic activities that will spring up because the presence of this school. For me, I look at the economic benefits of all of these things; what we gain is our balance return in our investment and it is very numerous. So we welcome you we welcome you and I would like to assure you that we will do whatsoever we can to give you the support”, he stated.

Receiving the document confering the establishment of the school , Governor Eno thanked the delegation for the visit and requested for more collaborations for possible expansion of the institution.

He assured that his administration was ready for collaborations that would be of advantage to the state and directed Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, to liaise with the State Surveyor General to resolve the land issue in the institution to enable it accommodate the Presbyterian Senior Science School where the institution will be located.

The Governor who expressed concern over the Calabar-Itu road, sought insight into the issues impeding the completion of the project to allow the state government decide the extent to which it can push for completion for the benefit of the people of the state and thanked Senator Enang for the visit.

“We would liase with the Ministry of Lands and direct the surveyor General through the office of SSG to get to site, work with your teem to make sure you do the demarcation properly.

“With the support and agreement of the Presbytarian Church to ensure that there will be no encumbrances, we will hand over the C of O to the Federal Government.

“The Calaber Itu Road was one of the issues I discussed with President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and among other things.

“We will look at the brief and see. Once we look at the brief, we will see why the state should be paying compensations for Federal roads. If it is done elsewhere fine and good, after all at the end of the day it is our people that will drive on that road.

“It has always been a great problem crossing to Calaber. So we will do anything we can that is legitimate and morally correct to get the road completed. It is not about who takes the credit. It is about getting something done so that the people will derive the benefits.

“Anything that the state Government can do, we will do to support you to bring more development home. I appeal to our people at the Federal level to keep bringing things home. Lets collaborate and know when u need the support of the State Government.

“That is why God blessed and brought us there to help our people. The reason I like to bring people together like this is to break barrier that may hinder our development.Thank you very much for your visit.

Earlier, the former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, congratulated Pastor Eno on his swearing in as governor of the state and thanked him for the warm reception granted the team.

Senator Enang used the occasion to commend the governor for having visited President Bola Tinubu where he highlighted the state challenges to the President and for his reception of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying that the gesture has underscored his political inclusion drive and has meant well for the state and promised to reciprocate the gesture by projecting Akwa Ibom to the central government to attract more development projects.

He assured that the Federal Government is ready to kickstart the school in September and admit successful JAMB candidates for the session, and promised to present the Governor with full brief of the status of Calabar-Itu road project to clarify on lingering issues affecting the completion of the remaining part of the road project.

Senator Ita Enang was accompanied on the visit by an APC Chieftain Otu Ita Toyo, Chaplain of National Christian Center, Rev. Ini Ukpuhu; Provost Federal College of Education, Dr Edem Ntuk ; Registrar of the college, Mr Nsemeke Udoakpan, among others.

On hand with the Governor were Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah ; Permanent Secretary Government House, Mr Godwin Udoh; his counterpart in the Ministry of Education, Lady Rose Bassey; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh ; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media And Publicity, Anietie Usen and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Essien Ndueso.

