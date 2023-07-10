GOV. DIRI GRACES RECEPTION FOR PROF OSINBAJO IN OGUN

R-L: Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President of Nigeria, his Wife, Dolapo Osinbajo and Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, during the reception for the former VP in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, was in Ikenne town, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State on Monday, 19th July, attended a reception in honour of the immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, for the completion of his tenure.

Governor Diri, alongside the immediate past governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and other distinguished Nigerians appreciated the service of Professor Osinbajo to the country.

In a goodwill message to the Public Thanksgiving and Appreciation Reception, Governor Diri noted the cordial relationship existing between the Osinbajo’s and Bayelsa State.

“I am not here alone, I am here with a delegation from Bayelsa State, and we are here because the former Vice President is a friend of Bayelsa State, and he is a man of character who has served this country meritoriously.

He has done a lot for our State Bayelsa, including Bayelsa State sons and daughters he has elevated in the course of duty as the Vice President of this country.

So, we want to on behalf of Bayelsa say a very big thank you to the former Vice President of Nigeria, and also to join the people of Ikenne in welcoming him back home, as this is how it should be, that at the end of service of a man who has dedicated his all to the service of people, this is a time to say thank you.

May God continue to guide all your endeavours in life. In the future, we believe that you still have a lot to contribute to the development of this country.

Thank you and God bless you”, Governor Diri stated.

On the entourage of Governor Diri were the former Speaker of the old Rivers State and former Chief of Staff in Bayelsa, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo, Hon. Gabriel Onyewife and Principal Secretary, Mr. Iroro Komonibo.

Other governors at the occasion were the host, Governor Dapo Abiodun and Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.