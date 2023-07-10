I DIDN’T CLOSE ASO VILLA CHAPEL; PRESIDENT YET TO APPOINT NEW CHAPLAIN – Remi Tinubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady and President’s wife

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, has denied claims which had made the rounds on social and mainstream media recently, that the Aso Villa Chapel has been closed by her.

The disclaimer was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, on Monday, 10th July, 2023.

It would be recalled that the social media space was agog on Sunday, 9th July, with angry claims that the First Lady, Sen. Remi Tinubu, locked the chapel because her husband President Bola Tinubu did not get support from there during his campaign, since the APC Presidential team was a Muslim-Muslim joint ticket.

The Office of the First Lady was thus compelled to address the inaccurate social media narrative about the alleged closure of the Aso Rock Chapel and strongly dismissed the claim as a distortion and a misrepresentation of the actual state of affairs.

The First Lady, according to the statement, never ordered the chapel to be shutdown and neither did she request for the keys to be handed to her.

It further confirmed that fellowships and midweek services were going on regularly at the chapel, but her husband, President Bola Tinubu is yet to appoint a new Chaplin for the Chapel since the last one left. The statement reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to a story on social media about the purported closure of the AsoRock Chapel by the first lady; we wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and a false representation of the true situation.

“The first lady at no time gave such directive that the chapel be shut nor asked for the keys to be handed over to her.

“Presently, there are weekly fellowship going on at the chapel including mid week fellowship on Tuesdays, however, Mr President is yet to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last Chaplain as he only reserves the right to appoint a chaplain.’’

SIGNED

BUSOLA KUKOYI

SA MEDIA TO THE FIRST LADY