WIKE DESERVES TO BE MINISTER IN TINUBU’S CABINET – Fayose

‘Asiwaju Needs A Man Like Wike’

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has strongly recommended immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to President Bola Tinubu to be picked as a Minister, when he forms his next Executive Council.

Fayose, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, on Sunday, 9th July, 2023, said ex-Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has what it takes to be a minister and “must serve” in the Tinubu’s government.

“Wike can be Minister, he is an asset to Nigeria, He is bold and courageous. Asiwaju needs a man like Wike, If given the opportunity, Wike should be Minister in this new administration.

“I want Wike to be in cabinet. Wike has what it takes to serve Nigeria. Wike is an articulate, capacity person. Nigeria needs (an) average bad person. I support Wike. If Asiwaju finds him or any of the G5 worthy, please serve in Asiwaju’s government.“I will be disappointed if Asiwaju does not equally appreciate them for what they stand to represent. Wike must serve. Wike is still a young man. I’m his senior brother, he can’t deny that. Wike is an asset to Nigeria. Wike is never timid, he confronts challenges. Asiwaju needs a man like Wike.”

He said the G5 has no intention of crossing over from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but maintained that the PDP leadership must put its house in order.

“The former governor of Benue (Samuel Ortom) is the oldest by his age. If he is still decamping, his children must disown him. The Wike I know, forget that Wike will leave the PDP,” Fayose said.

The G5 is made up of four PDP ex-governors — Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers) as well as one current governor, Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Speaking further, Fayose, a two-term governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

He said he supported Tinubu because he believes in him, and not because he needed any appointment from him.

Seun Okinbaloye, the anchor, had asked Fayose if he would reject a ministerial offer if the president offered him, to which Fayose responded, “I will never accept it.”

He urged Tinubu to appoint people below 65 years of age and ask those within the age brackets of 65 and 70 years to nominate younger persons.

He said the future of young persons had been stolen by the elderly ones and it was time to give the young the opportunity.

Asked why he worked against his party, Fayose said, “My name is Ayodele Fayose, Peter the Rock aka Oshoko, I worked for Bola Tinubu and the APC in the last election, I am too old to be denying my actions.

“I never worked for PDP during the last election. There’s no reason to hide that… The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju (Tinubu). He is a respectable person from the South-West. It is the turn of the South.”

“The same PDP, because I said it was the turn of the South, removed my son, suspended my son, expelled my son, suspended me. For a man that has suffered tremendously for PDP? Do you expect me to work for a party that suspended my son? A party that expelled my son? ”

On the recent report by the European Union Observer Mission (EUOM), which monitored Nigeria’s 2023 General elections, Fayose had very harsh and sacarstic comments: “Where was the EU when I was hit on the head in an election in Ekiti state? Let them enjoy their report. The election has come and gone.

“Before you can successfully accuse Tinubu, who didn’t steal votes in Lagos, of stealing his victory, you must first tell us who he stole the victory from? Is it Atiku or Obi?….”

“Cases are in court. Let the court decide. But the 2023 presidential election was better than the election of 2019.”

Seun Okinbaloye also asked Fayose if he will account for the money he spent during his 8 years term as former Governor of Ekiti State.

Seun Okinbaloye: How do you become so rich, you were accused of stealing as Ekiti Governor, can you give an account of your stewardship?

Ayo Fayose : That’s a stupid question. Your question is meaningless. You’re a salary earner, I made money before you became a presenter, don’t ask me that question”

Fayose who categorically said: “Subsidy is a scam” also said he would never leave the PDP, adding that he would decline any offer of appointment to serve in Tinubu’s government .

“I will never ever be a member of the APC. You can serve Nigeria without being in office or holding an appointment. I have been Governor twice. I appreciate Nigerians.

“I don’t want any appointment, I don’t want to be Minister. All of us above 60 that have tested power should go and rest, the President should appoint well educated and young professional.”

Fayose,who visited Tinubu at Aso Rock last week, denied emphatically that the visit was to seek the president’s intervention over his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Tinubu has no power to stop my case with EFCC; do you expect him to ask EFCC to stop or he would call the judge and tell him what. The matter has been going on for five years now and as a defendant, I don’t want to comment on it”, he said with a tone of finality.