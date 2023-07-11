OBOREVWORI RECONSTITUTES DELTA INTERNAL REVENUE BOARD; APPOINTS SPECIAL ADVISERS

Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor

Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has reconstituted the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue.

The names of the nominated members of the reconstituted Board, which was contained in a Government Special Announcement, signed by Dr. Kingsley Emu, Delta State SSG, on Tuesday, 11th July, 2023 are as follows:

Nominees:

Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata (Chairman) Barr. Frank Nwumbu (Executive Director, Operations) Collins Iwegbunor (Executive Director, ICT) Hon. Barr. Orezi Esievo (Executive Director, Legal Services) Hon. Kelly Oghenekevwe (Executive Director, Finance & Administration)



Also and in a related development, Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the appointment of some Special Advisers, following the endorsement nod of the Delta State House of Assembly for him to proceed with his request for 20 Special Advisers.

A statement by Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, disclosed that Governor Oborevwori has named an initial batch of Eight Special Advisers, as follows: Chief Edwin Uzor, Rt Hon Funkekeme Solomon, Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana, Mr Tony Amechi, Mrs Eunice Okiemute Anirah, Chief Mrs Shemitte Bello, Mr Grftson Omatsulli and Olorogun Barr Jaro Egbo.