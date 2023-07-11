P/HARCOURT RING ROAD’LL BE SINGLE LARGEST PROJECT EMBARKED ON BY ANY STATE – Fubara

***Ring Road To Traverse 6 Local Govt Areas

***Describes Concept As A Legacy Project

***Inspects Ongoing Construction Of GSS, Emohua

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara(l) and Alabo George Kelly, Commissioner for Works (r), on an inspection tour of some roads on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said his administration will be signing the contract for the construction of the single biggest project that will be undertaken by any State in Nigeria and that investors across various sectors are excited and ready for the derivable benefits.

Governor Fubara made this known on Tuesday, 11th July, 2023, shortly after inspecting deplorable sections of Degema Street, Harbour Road and Reclamation Road in the old Port Harcourt Township and the ascending section of the bridge connecting Dr. Peter Odili Road to Woji Town.

A press release by Boniface Onyedi, SSA (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, quoted Sir Fubara as saying that the Port Harcourt Ring Road, which will traverse six local government areas, will be a legacy project that will decongest roads in the various localities within Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas.

According to him: “When all these places are opened up, people including the real estate investors will start moving in there and businesses will open up because people have started acquiring land there. That is to tell you the importance of the road.”

Speaking about the remedial works on the failed sections of the inspected roads, Governor Fubara assured that permanent solutions are being worked out to ensure that the roads are permanently fixed.

Sir Siminalayi Fubara further inspected ongoing works at the Government Secondary School, Emohua and also had a stop-over at the failed portion of Rumuigbo Road.

He rounded off the inspection tour at Iloabuchi Road which will be part of the route for the Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

July 11, 2023