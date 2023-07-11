Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima (r) and Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (l)

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

VP SHETTIMA SEEKS SUPPORT OF HOUSE SPEAKER, PRINCIPAL OFFICERS FOR TINUBU’S ADMINISTRATION

The state of affairs in Nigeria requires the cooperation of all citizens irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional backgrounds to support the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in its noble objective of transforming the country, according to the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President stated this today when he received the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas in his office at the Presidential Villa on a courtesy visit.

Speaking after the introduction of the principal officers, Sen. Kashim Shettima solicited the support of the House of Representatives for the actualization of the agenda of the Tinubu administration.

According to him, “the President is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership. He started firing on all cylinders from day one. The President has proved his competence, his capability and his commitment. I urge you, the Rt Hon Speaker and the esteemed leadership of the House to support the President in his noble objectives of transforming this nation.”

Continuing, the VP said “the state of affairs in our country requires that we coalesce into a single force irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional backgrounds because what binds us together supersedes what divides us.

“It is very difficult to remove the building blocks holding this country together. We are a kaleidoscope of colours. We are essentially one people tied to a common destiny, so, let’s work together. We need this country to work and this government is willing to work for the good of the nation.”

Reiterating President Tinubu’s support for the legislature, the Vice President noted that “I want to reiterate our support, on behalf of my principal, Presiden