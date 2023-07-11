WE WILL CONNECT COMMUNITIES WITH GOOD ROAD NETWORK – Onyeme

Delta Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, has said that within available resources, the Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration will connect communities in the state with good network of roads.

According to Onyeme, good road network is very important to the socio-economic life of the people and its construction across the state is going to be taken seriously in the delivery of the M.O.R.E. Agenda of Oborevwori’s administration.

He spoke on Tuesday, in Asaba when the traditional ruler of Abala Kingdom, HRM Obi Fredrick Egbunkonye, led his subjects to pay him a courtesy visit. Abala Kingdom is in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

“This our victory at the polls, I am aware excited Deltans; I know that all Deltans, all Ndokwa people and all Abala people are happy because for the first time, an Ndokwa son is occupying the position of Deputy Governor of Delta State.

“With this victory, before the end of our first four years, we will see remarkable difference in our communities and Abala Kingdom will not be an exception.

“Access roads are very important to any community; without access roads, all that you are doing may not yield desired results as you cannot send your products to places where they are needed.

“I can assure that the Rt. Hon. Oborevwor’s administration is taking road construction very important in the delivery of the M.O.R.E. Agenda; if the link roads to communities are too long, we can break them into phases, but we will pay great attention to linking our communities with good roads; we will work for our people, the good people of Delta State who happily voted for us in the elections,” Sir Onyeme said.

Addressing the issues of flooding and erosion raised by the Abala Kingdom, the Deputy Governor, observed that they are issues that will require Federal Government’s intervention, disclosing that the Oborevwori’s administration will work with relevant agencies to reduce the effects of ecological challenges in the state.

HRM Obi Egbunkonye, in an address, congratulated the Deputy Governor for his successful assumption of office.

He called on the state government to construct the link road to Abala Kingdom, check the erosion which is threatening his Kingdom and make early provision for people who will be affected by flood.