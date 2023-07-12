OJUGBANA-ORISHEDERE CONFIRMED BY DELTA ASSEMBLY AS PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL

Hon. Justice C. N. Ojugbana-Orishedere, Hon. President, Delta State Customary Court Of Appeal

The Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the appointment of Justice Ngozi Catherine Ojugbana- Orishedere, as the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State.

The Motion for the screening and confirmation of Justice Ojugbana-Orishederehe was moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Emeka Nwaobi and adopted.

The Speaker congratulated Justice Ojugbana-Orishedere on the appointment and commended members for the painstaking screening exercise.

Justice Ngozi Catherine Ojugbana- Orishedere was accompanied to the State Assembly for the screening by the State Chief Judge, Justice Tessy Diai and some senior Judges in the state.

Her name was forwarded to the House last Tuesday by the Governor for screening and confirmation.