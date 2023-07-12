RIVERS GOVT, JULIUS BERGER SIGN CONTRACT FOR PORT HARCOURT RING ROAD PROJECT

***As Fubara Charges Traditional Rulers, Youths Against Disruption Of Project; Pleads For Citizen’s Cooperation

Governor Siminalayi Fubara in a handsake with an expatriate while the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Dr. Lars Ritcher, others look on, after the signing of contract for Port Harcourt Ring Road Project in Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said his administration is in a hurry to develop new cities and that the construction of the Port Harcourt Ring Road project will facilitate the achievement of that objective, with enduring quality infrastructure provided for the people.

A statement by Boniface Onyedi, SSA (Media) to the Rivers State Governor disclosed that Governor Fubara gave the assurance, moments after the contract papers for the construction of the project were signed between the Rivers State government and Julius Berger Nigeria PLC at the Executive Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, 12th July, 2023.

Signing on behalf of the Rivers State government were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacheaus Adangor, Commissioner for Works, Dr. George Kelly Dakorinama Alabo and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Mrs Ebere Dennis Emenike; while the Managing Director, Dr. Lars Ritcher and Raymond Marisho, Assistant Regional Manager, signed for Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

Sir Fubara explained that the best time to start a project that has a completion period of 36 months is now, which is precisely why 75 percent of the contract sum of N195.3B has been released to make Julius Berger give the required urgency to the project.

The governor charged traditional rulers and youths to own the project that will traverse their various communities and to do nothing to disrupt its progress so as to avoid being suspended or prosecuted.

He said, “It’s important that everybody should give the necessary support, because we need this project, for development to come. Initially, people will suffer some inconveniences, but at the end it will be beneficial to all”.

Governor Fubara also assured that while the Port Harcourt Ring Road project is ongoing, his administration will not relent in giving attention to other critical sectors including the health sector by providing facilities, the requisite infrastructure and also supporting them to deliver the best service to Rivers people.

In his speech, Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Dr. Lars Ritcher noted that the company has been part of the infrastructural transformation of the immediate past administration and assured that the company will not compromise quality and timeliness in delivering the project because of the sustained confidence in them.