Subsidy Palliative: FUBARA ROLLS OUT FREE TRANSPORT INTERVENTION BUSES FOR RIVERS PEOPLE

Prof. Ngozi Odu, Rivers Deputy Governor, test driving one of the free Transport intervention buses to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal for Rivers people, on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has flagged off a free transport intervention scheme to mitigate the economic challenges faced by residents of the State as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking during the flag-off at the Rivers State Transport Company Complex in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, 11th July, 2023, Governor Fubara said the State Government under his watch was aware and concerned by the difficulties the fuel subsidy removal has caused the populace which necessitated the decision to initiate the intervention.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, noted that the introduction of the Free Transport Scheme was in line with the social contract his administration has with the Rivers people who gave them the mandate to serve. “For us it will always be a promise made, and a promise kept “, the Governor stressed.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu (2nd Left), cuts the ribbon to signify the Official Flag-off of the State Government Fuel Subsidy Intervention Buses. She is flanked by the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Jacobson Nbina (3rd Right), the State Head of Service, Dr. George Nweke, the Mayor, Port Harcourt City LGA, Hon. Allwell Ihunda (Right) and others at the Rivers State Transport Company (RTC), Waterlines, Port Harcourt on the 11th July, 2023.

Governor Fubara applauded the immediate past Governor of the State for ensuring that seasoned administrators emerged as Governor and Deputy, adding that they will continue to work for the interest of the State.

He charged the operators of the buses to be committed and show due diligence to duties while calling on the public who are the end users of the free transport intervention scheme to see it as a gift and treasure it.

In his remarks the State Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Jacobson Nbina who commended Governor Fubara for his kind gesture towards the People of the State, said 17 Luxury Buses which are designated to ply various routes will carry people free of charge.

Also speaking, the Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke expressed delight that the Governor has fulfilled the promise he made to labour leaders who visited him a few weeks ago, stressing that his office will collaborate with the transport ministry to ensure the smooth operation of the scheme.

Earlier the Chairman Joint Negotiating Public Service Council of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comr. Emecheta Chuku, thanked the Governor for the honour done to the workers of the state, noting that the free transport scheme will not only cushion the effect of the subsidy removal but provide employment for Rivers people.

Some routes for Gov. Fubara Fuel Subsidy Intervention Buses are

Mile 3 – Borokiri

Mile 1 – Rumuokoro

Aggrey – Slaughter

Mile 1 – Lagos Bus Stop

Secretariat – Abuloma

Eleme Junction – Choba

Mile 1 Flyover – Elelenwo

Rumuola – Iwofe

Secretariat – Eleme Junction

Education – Iwofe

Mile 1 – AdaGeorge – Location Junctio