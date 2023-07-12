Wike Can Never Lead APC in Rivers State – TONYE COLE

Arc. Tonye Cole

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Patrick Tonye-Cole, says the choice of who will be appointed as minister from the State is the prerogative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tonye-Cole, who spoke when he was featured as a guest on Political Paradigm on Channels Television on Tuesday, was reacting to speculations that former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is a possible candidate for a ministerial position, despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said whatever the president’s decision, Wike will not take over the APC in Rivers State.

He noted that Rivers APC members are some of the most diehard members of the party and should not be neglected by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“It is the prerogative of the president to decide who and what type of scenario he wants to build.

“He may choose that as a president, you know what, let me create a government that seems to be a unity government, to bring people from different political parties and all of that. That may be one of the considerations.

“It may be that there is this perception that he delivered and I must reward him. I went into a deal, I must reward him. It might be the case.

“Now, whatever the president’s rationale behind that is, I won’t question that.

“What we will do instead, is ensure that whatever happens, he’s not going to take the APC in Rivers State.” He added

Tonye-Cole, on the issue of Wike defecting to the APC, said he doubts such a step will be taken by the former governor, adding that all Wike’s actions are geared towards the 2027 and 2031 elections.

“I have no doubt that Nyesom Wike has a deep interest in politics moving forward, in terms of presidency or vice president.

“So, all of this is all part of his own calculation as to where he is going and what he wants to do,” he said. ( IBIM).