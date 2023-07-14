ATIKU HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF HISTORY IN NIGERIA’S SCHOOL CURRICULUM

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has emphasizes the need to include the study of history in our school curriculum.

A report by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, disclosed that Atiku, who was the former Vice-president of the country made this call today when a delegation from the family of late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule paid him a courtesy visit in his Abuja resident.

Speaking at the occasion, the leader of the delegation, Muhammad Sule, the son-in-law of the late elder statesman who was accompanied by Bilkisu Muhammad, the daughter of the late elder statesman and Umma Yusuf Maitama Sule, thanked Atiku Abubakar for the warm reception accorded them.

He stated that the purpose of the visit was to intimate Atiku about their proposed plan to set up Maitama Sule Foundation and the launching of two books written by Isa Rabe Kambarawa in honour of the late elder statesman.

He emphasized that the visit was in recognition of the virtues of the nation’s former vice president, his invaluable contributions to the development of the country and most especially his liberal political philosophy which is tandem with that of the late Maitama Sule.

In his address, Atiku Abubakar thanked his guests for the visit and assured them of his support in the proposed plan to honor the elder statesman stating that the late Yusuf Maitama Sule who held the traditional title of Danmasanin Kano was a great Nigerian patriot that left his footprints on the sand of time.

Recall that the late Danmasanin of Kano was a Nigerian politician, diplomat and a statesman who was the Nigerian Representative at the United Nations and one time chairman of the United Nations’ Special Committee Against Apartheid during the Second Republic.

Atiku stated that the knowledge of the lofty roles played by great men like Maitama Sule in our nation can only be revealed through the study of History.

He expressed the view that the study of History is not just about past events but about great men among whom Maitama Sule was one, who shaped the course of history. He opined that one of the ways of not making the labor of our past heroes to be in vain is to study their heroic deeds and inculcate their values and ideals into the minds of the present and future generation.

Hence, he recommended that History as part of the school curriculum should be studied as a useful guide to future generation.