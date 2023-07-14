EMEFIELE: DSS Reacts To Court Orders, Charge former CBN Governor To Court

Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN Governor

The Department of State Services (DSS), has formally charged former Central Bank, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to court, even as it witheld major details of it’s legal action.

Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, was reported to have disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 13, adding that the move was to comply with the ruling of the high court sitting at the federal capital territory (FCT).

This action by the DSS is coming against the backdrop of two consistent Court Judements by two Federal High Courts in Abuja, declaring the continued the arrest, continued detention and interrogation of the former CBN as null and void.

It would be recalled that a judgements by the Federal High Courts in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday, July 13, had ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to charge Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to court if they have criminal allegations against him.

Hamza Muazu, presiding judge, said the former CBN governor should be released on bail if he is not taken to a competent court within one week.

In a similar judgement, another Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice Bello Kawu, on Friday, July 14, held that Emefiele’s arrest, detention and interrogation were in violation of a court judgement and ordered the immediate release of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele by Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice Bello Kawu of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja held that Emefiele’s arrest, detention and interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) violated the subsisting judgment and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

The court also nullified any arrest warrant obtained by the DSS to arrest, detain and/or interrogate Emefiele over alleged terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering money laundering, round-tripping, threat to national security before or from any court since the date of the judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan.

Justice Kawu further granted an injunction restraining particularly the DSS from arresting, detaining, further detaining or proceeding against, breaching or interfering with Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement or taking any other steps against him.

The presiding judge made the pronouncement barely 24 hours after an FCT court ordered Emefiele’s release from the DSS custody, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The judgement was upon an Originating Motion on Notice brought before the Court by Emefiele, against Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Inspector General of Police, State Security Service (SSS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria

Emefiele’s counsel, Peter Abang, had asked the court to invalidate and nullify the arrest and detention of the Applicant for being illegal and a nullity given the subsisting judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan delivered on December 29, 2022.

On June 9, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele and asked him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, deputy governor, operations directorate.

The day after, the DSS announced that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons”.

Through his lawyer, Joseph Daudu SAN, Emefiele filed a suit against the DSS and the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) seeking to enforce his fundamental rights.