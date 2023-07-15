NDLEA ISSUES STATEMENT ON KILLING OF TWO-YEAR OLD IN ASABA, DELTA STATE (Read ‘Eye Witness’ Account of Incident)

NDLEA Investigating Shooting Incident Involving Officers In Delta

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said that it is investigating a shooting incident involving its officers during the raid of a drug joint at Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta state, where unfortunately a young person was hit by a stray bullet as a result of which he eventually died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Agency in a statement on Saturday 15th July said the Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has after receiving initial briefings from the Delta state command of NDLEA, set up a panel of top officials from the national headquarters in Abuja to immediately proceed to Asaba for an on the spot investigation of the unfortunate incident with a view to establishing the actual facts of the case.

This follows initial incident report, which reveals the following:

“A team of NDLEA operatives carried out an intelligence-based raid of the joint of a notorious drug dealer located at Okpanam area of Asaba at about 1600 hours on Thursday 13th July and in the process of the operation, a Toyota Camry 2008 model, light blue colour at the scene suddenly zoomed off and knocked down one of our officers who is currently in critical condition, undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“In a bid demobilize the car and prevent it from escaping, another officer fired a shot aimed at the tyre of the car, which eventually escaped. While the injured Officer was rushed for treatment, the officers got reports of a stray bullet hitting a young person and immediately located the father of the victim, followed him to the hospital and supported in facilitating his treatment but unfortunately died in the process.

“We’re in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while we conclude our investigation of the incident. We will like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action(s).”

An eye witness report on the social media Facebook handle of one Marvin Mordi, titled: 2yrs Onose killed by trigger lover NDLEA personnel and younger brother 1yr and six months hospitalized, gave a graphic of what transpired and reads thus:

“Yesterday was a very sad day for the family of Mr Osko Fidelis who happens to be the father of little Onose that was shot dead by an NDLEA personnel that was on illegal duty at the axis of okpanam road by Swiss spirit hotel.

It was gathered that the operatives of NDLEA came on illegal operation to arrest some persons suspected to be selling some hard drugs, when one of the operatives tried to stop a car that was on motion after those they came to arrest fled.

Unprofessionally the NDLEA personnel was pointing [the] gun toward the driver of the car he was trying to stop but the driving [sic] was on motion and couldn’t stop then he fired his gun…

The Gun he shot hit little Onose that was in his mother shop, after him and his younger brother was [sic] picked up from school by their father. It was gathered that little Onose was right inside his mother shop with his siblings eating when the stray bullet hit him from the abdomen and also struck his younger brother at his left eye…[sic]

Onose and his younger brother was rushed to FMC by his mother and some good samaritans. Unfortunately Onose couldn’t make it because the bullet hit him badly though the younger brother was operated on and in stable condition..

According to Mr fidelis when he confronted the NDLEA personnel at the spot that the bullet hit his sons he alleged that instead of the personnel’s to be remorseful of what they did they intended shooting him also, they jump into their van and flee from the sense, he have to follow them up to know where they came from…

Onose was suppose to be among those graduating from preschool and his graduation gown was picked up by his father same yesterday.

This a ugly incident for a parents to lost a son and the other one hospitalize in 50/50 chance that he might lost one of his eyes

Thank you Israel Joe for drawing my attention to this case we have been able to transfer the case from GRA divisional police station to Nigeria Police Force Delta State Homicide department for proper investigation we assure the General public that the perpetrators must be brought to book and for the family of Late Onose May God grant you the heart to bear the lost

Another story published by Punch Newspaper, titled “Two-year-old Shot Dead, One Injured as NDLEA Operatives Raid Delta Drug Joint” stated that a two-year-old baby, Ivan Onose was shot dead and his brother, Injured during a raid on a drug joint in Asaba.

The story further disclosed that an Activist, whose given name is Mr. Israel Joe reports that: “2-year-old little Onose died yesterday after he was hit by a stray bullet alleged to have been shot by NDLEA men on duty.

“According to the father who spoke with newsmen, the men of NDLEA were alleged to be pursuing some guys who they said were into drugs and shot sporadically in the process.

“Onose, who was picked up from school yesterday by his parents became a victim of this unfortunate mess.

“The bullet pierced through his lower abdomen. He was rushed to FMC and was handled by the medical team with the support of one of the school’s parents Dr Yusuf. He was taken for emergency surgery Unfortunately, he didn’t make it. This is heartbroken!!! I’m so pained.

“The bullet also hit his younger brother in one of his eyes. Surgery has been done and he is stable to the glory of God!

“We call on the authorities of the said body to get into investigations and unravel circumstances that led to the death of this young boy and injury to his younger brother.

Meanwhile, the Delta State command has reacted to the death of two-year-old Onose.

DSP Bright Edafe, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer

The State public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe while said, “The command is aware of this sad and unfortunate incident. The case has been transferred to SCID Asaba, and all parties involved will appear before the CP on Monday. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the little child.”