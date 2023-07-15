OBA OF BENIN VISITS TINUBU IN ASO ROCK, URGES NIGERIANS TO SUPPORT PRESIDENT

*** Tinubu Backs Oba of Benin on Royal Museum, Promises Firm Protection for Returned Artefacts

President Bola Tinubu (r) and His Royal Majesty Omon’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, (l), during the Oba’s visit to the President in State House, Abuja on Friday, July 14, 2023

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, 14th July, 2023, met with His Royal Majesty Omon’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin and his delegation at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking when he received the Oba and other traditional leaders from Edo State at the State House, Abuja, President Tinubu pledged to firmly protect Benin artefacts returned to the country from different parts of the world as a way of archiving the history of the people in particular and Nigeria in general.

The President congratulated the Benin monarch for the retrieval of the stolen Benin artefacts and commended his effort in ensuring that a befitting museum is built to archive the rich history and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

“It deserves our protection. We are glad to have them back, and we are glad you are happy. They are in protective custody. It is a matter of history, over a hundred years. We will work on the museum,” he said.

The President also assured them that his administration would support the Benin Royal Council in its bid to establish a museum that will house the artefacts, and while adding that the federal government was undertaking an audit of its infrastructure projects, promised to ensure that roads in Edo State are considered in line with a request made by the traditional ruler.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the new government, assuring that the nation would prosper under the Tinubu-led administration.

In his address earlier, Oba Ewuare II commended President Tinubu for the giant strides of his administration within its first weeks.

“We’ve predicted that you would hit the ground running and you have done so, even faster than we thought,” the royal father said, adding that the steps taken by the President since his inauguration on May 29, 2023 had renewed the hope of Nigerians and put the country on the path to progress and development.

The Oba tcanvassed support for president Bola Tinubu, saying he needs the support of all nigerians to succeed.

“Nigerians should support the President. He will work, he is already working, He has hit the ground running; everybody is seeing it. They should support the President. Of course, we will support the President. Other traditional rulers will support the President. We must support the President to be successful.”

The monarch also appealed to the President to help ensure that the artefacts returned are not stolen or taken over from the Benin Royal House, also thanked the federal government for his appointment as Pro-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).