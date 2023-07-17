APC Crisis: WHY ADAMU RESIGNED; KYARI EMERGES AS AG. NAT. CHAIR

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Ag. APC National Chairman

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned from office according to multiple reports Sunday night.

Adamu, former governor of Nasarawa state, was said to have resigned to save himself from the embarrassment of being removed from office, sources close to the APC leadership have revealed.

According to the sources, Adamu was forced to bow out over many issues which included his non-support for President Bola Tinubu during the campaign.

For the past two weeks, elements within the party have been calling for his resignation threatening to remove him at the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this week if he failed to resign.

The party’s NEC meeting was initially billed to hold July 10 and 11 but was postponed till Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to the president’s international engagements.

The source further revealed that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu was one of the people who told Adamu to resign because he had become a liability to the party.

He was however forced to step down as the party chairman after Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma told him that if he didn’t resign, they will remove him at the next NEC meeting.

Sen Abullahi Adamu, ersthwhile APC Nat. Chairman

Adamu’s resignation was widely reported on Sunday evening, when he reportedly submitted his resignation letter to Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff, to be forwarded to President Bola Tinubu.

The letter was addressed to President Tinubu, arrived while he was at an African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

Those who are calling for Adamu’s resignation accused him of working against the President during the party’s presidential primaries, publicly supporting former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and failing to fully back Tinubu even after securing the party’s ticket. He was also accused of mismanaging the party’s funds.

And in an emerging development, it is now confirmed that the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has resigned from his position as National Chairman and Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has recently emerged as acting National Chairman of the party.

The APC Constitution 2022 (as amended) rightly provides in Section 14. 2 (iii) that where the National Chairman is absent or if a national chairman resigns, the deputy national chairman from the same zone would take over in acting capacity.



There are two National Deputy Chairman for North and South. See section 14.1 of the APC Constitution 2022 (there is no provision for micro-zoning).

The Deputy Chairman (North) is Senator Abubakar Kyari. Senator Adamu is from North Central, while Senator Kyari is from North East. It follows therefore, that Senator Adamu and Senator Kyari are from the same zone-North.

Senator Kyari now assumes the position as acting National Chairman by virtue of section 14.2(iii) of the APC Constitution.

Barr. Festus Fuanter, Ag. APC National Sec

It has also been confirmed that the Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter has assumed office as acting National Secretary, following the resignation of Sen. Iyiola Omisore.

Senator Kyari had led some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) into an meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja amid tight security, in which ersthwhile APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was noticeably absent.

Those who came in with Kyari were: Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Enukwu; National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman; National Vice Chairman (North-East), Salihu Mustapha; National Vice Chairman (North Central), Muazu Bawa; National Vice Chairman (South-West), Issacs Kekemeke; National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ejoroma Arodiogu and the Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter.

National Secretary of the Party Senator Iyiola Omisore, was also reported to have been present at the national secretariat ahead of the NWC meeting, having arrived at exactly 11:20 a.m, but was seen in video footage leaving the venue, to go and meet Adamu and find out why he wasn’t present at the meeting.

At the end of the meeting presided over by Senator Abubakar Kyari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party officially announced the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, while Senator Kyari announced himself as the acting national chairman of the party, citing party constitution.