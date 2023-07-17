CARLOS ALCARAZ WINS WIMBLEDON, TROUNCES NOVAK DJOKOVIC IN EPIC MEN’S TITLE FINAL 

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz (l) and Novak Djokovic (r)

Carlos Alcaraz from Spain, has won the 2023 edition of the prestigious men’s Wimbledon singles title, defeating the Serbian Novak Djokovic, the defending champion for the first time at the famous SW19.

Alcaraz, 20, who underlined his class in winning a second major title, fought back from losing the first set woefully to producing an incredibly fantastic game of tennis and claiming victory, 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 against the most dominant player this year.

The young Spaniard, who was the number one ranked men’s player in the world and top seed coming into Wimbledon, simply outlasted the 36-year-old Serb, right in front of King Felipe VI of Spain, to deny Djokovic from achieving a record equalling fifth straight win and an eighth men’s triumph held by the Swiss great, Roger Federer and a 24th major held by Australian Margaret Court.

“It is a dream come true for me. Even if I lost, I would have been proud of myself. To be able to play in these stages of these occasions – as a boy of 20 years old – is really fast. “I’m really proud of myself,” enthused Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year and triumph at the Queen’s Grass Court Championship in June this year, was playing in only his fourth grass-court tournament.

The majority of a packed Centre Court, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales, actor Brad Pitt and two-time winner Andy Murray, rose to their feet to acclaim the All England Club’s newest champion.

Alcaraz is the third youngest man to win the Wimbledon title in the Open era after 17-year-old Boris Becker in 1985 and 20-year-old Bjorn Borg in 1976.