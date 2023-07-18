Cabinet List: TINUBU SET TO SUBMIT NAMES OF MINISTERIAL NOMINEES TO NAT. ASSEMBLY

President Bola Tinubu

Impeccable sources within Aso Rock, have given very strong indications that President Bola Tinubu is expected to send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening before the end of this week.

The Tinubu/Shettima administration was inaugurated on May 29, this year and by law, they are mandated to forward the list of ministerial nominees to the National Assembly 60 days from the date they took the oath of office and in line with constitution, the President is expected to constitute his cabinet latest July 26, which now him with less that two weeks to produce his Ministers

Presidency sources equally claim that the list of ministerial nominees has been ready for a while, but there have been adjustments and changes in nominees for some states

Aso Rock grapevine also assert with some conviction that the list has screened by the DSS and several touted names including those of former Rivers and Kaduma States Governors, Nyesom Wike and Nasir El-Rufai have already been cleared for ministerial positions.

It has even been proclaimed by insiders that NASS is now set to receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominee tomorrow 19th of July 2023, according to those who claim that this was contained in a letter received by the NASS clerk.