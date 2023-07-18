OBOREVWORI TASKS JOURNALISTS ON ETHICS, PROFESSIONALISM

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (2nd right), his Deputy, Sir. Monday Onyeme (middle); Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Delta State Council, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu (right) his Vice, Comrade Salvation Ogono (left) and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon (2nd left), shortly after a courtesy visit on the Governor by the state Exco of the body in Government House, Asaba on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has urged media practitioners to remain focused on fair and objective reporting for credibility as watchdogs of the society.

Oborevwori gave the charge on Tuesday, 18th July, 2023, when he received on courtesy call, the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by the State Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu at Government House, Asaba.

The Governor thanked Journalists in the State for their support before, during and after the general elections, assuring that he would strive to fulfill his campaign promises to Deltans.

He said: “Let me thank the Delta State Council of the NUJ for their support before, during and after the election. Even with all the blackmail, NUJ still had confidence in me; I appreciate you for that.

“I want to sincerely appeal to you to be professional and abide by the ethics of your profession. Going forward, you need to remain united, promote peace, and love amongst yourselves.

On appointments, Governor Oborevwori, said he would appoint people with capacity to deliver, not necessarily on political patronage.

“I have made statements several times concerning the issue of appointments. I have stated that we are going to bring in people with capacity.

“We will pick from the young ones, middle-aged and also experienced ones; the experienced ones will help teach the young ones. So be rest assured that we will do our best to bring people with capacity in order to deliver on our M.O.R.E agenda.

“I want to assure Deltans that as Governor, I want to be a Governor for all Deltans and you can see that all the appointments I have given out so far, my local government has not even gotten one.

“This is to show to people that I am a Governor for all Deltans. So please, I count on your support as we make progress. All the ethnic nationalities will be carried along and people with capacity will be given positions”.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (left) receiving a copy of the address as presented by the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Delta State Council, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu during a courtesy visit on the Governor by the group in Government House, Asaba on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Earlier in his remarks, the NUJ Delta State Council Chairman, Comrade Ikeogwu said the Union was at Government House to congratulate the Governor on his successful inauguration into office and to chart the way forward as partners in progress.

He commended the Governor for appointing a respected member of the Union, Sir Festus Ahon as his Chief Press Secretary.

The Union urged the Governor to appoint men and women with proven track records of performance, irrespective of political parties, ethnic background or religious inclination.

“Your Excellency, we urge you to embark on programmes and policies that will usher in massive investments for the industrialization of our State so as to engage our mass unemployed youths.

“Create the enabling environment that will attract investors and invest in the abundant resources that abound in our dear State.

“Look critically in areas where we have comparative advantage in terms of natural resources and deploy strength and energy towards attracting the international community.

“As members of the pen profession, we wish to assure you of our unalloyed support for your administration and avowed commitment towards promoting your M.O.R.E. mantra,” Ikeogwu added.