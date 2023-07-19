ANIAGWU, UDUAGHAN’S DAUGHTER, ADA-ANIOMA, TILIJE LISTED, AS OBOREVWORI RELEASES NAMES OF 26 DELTA COMMISSIONERS NOMINEES

Orode Uduaghan, daughter of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Delta State Governor, Charles Aniagwu and Fidelis Tilijie, former Commissioners for Informative and Finance, as well as Joan Onyemaechi (Ada Anioma), former Director General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), are amongst a list of 26 names, released by Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as Commissioners nominees for the next State Cabinet.

This was contained in a memo to the Delta State House of Assembly, in line with section 19 2(2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as Amended.which stipulates a period of 60 days for the Executive Council of Federal and State governments to be constituted.

The memo then appealed for action to expedited on the consideration and confirmation of the names.

See the complete list of nominees below:

Odingwe odige Daniel Adanioma Hon Joan Onyemaechi Jerry Ehiwario Aniagwu Charles Micheal ifeanyi Anoka Hon. Pat Ajudua Barrister funyei Manager Angele Godknows Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu Perez Omoun Uduaugha Orode Isaac Tosan Wilkie Oligida Samuel Prof. Tonukari Johnbull Jamani Tommy Ejiro Rose Ezenwu Hon Onos Agofure Olorogun Oyibode Vincent Emamusi Obiodeh