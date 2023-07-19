News

ANIAGWU, UDUAGHAN’S DAUGHTER, ADA-ANIOMA, TILIJE LISTED, AS OBOREVWORI RELEASES NAMES OF 26 DELTA COMMISSIONERS NOMINEES

Orode Uduaghan, daughter of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Delta State Governor, Charles Aniagwu and Fidelis Tilijie, former Commissioners for Informative and Finance, as well as Joan Onyemaechi (Ada Anioma), former Director General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), are amongst a list of 26 names, released by Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as Commissioners nominees for the next State Cabinet.

This was contained in a memo to the Delta State House of Assembly, in line with section 19 2(2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as Amended.which stipulates a period of 60 days for the Executive Council of Federal and State governments to be constituted.

The memo then appealed for action to expedited on the consideration and confirmation of the names.

See the complete list of nominees below:

  1. Odingwe odige Daniel
  2. Adanioma Hon Joan Onyemaechi
  3. Jerry Ehiwario
  4. Aniagwu Charles
  5. Micheal ifeanyi Anoka
  6. Hon. Pat Ajudua
  7. Barrister funyei Manager
  8. Angele Godknows
  9. Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu
  10. Perez Omoun
  11. Uduaugha Orode
  12. Isaac Tosan Wilkie
  13. Oligida Samuel
  14. Prof. Tonukari Johnbull
  15. Jamani Tommy Ejiro
  16. Rose Ezenwu
  17. Hon Onos Agofure
  18. Olorogun Oyibode Vincent
  19. Emamusi Obiodeh
  1. Tilije Fidelis Okenmor
  2. Etagherure Ejiro Terry
  3. Agbateyimiro Isaac Weyinmi
  4. Sonny Akpororkimo Ekedayen.
  5. Darlington Ijeh.
  6. Dr. Joseph Onojaeme
  7. Hon. Izeze Rume Yakubu Reuben

