GOV. FUBARA TELLS CHURCH LEADERS TO COMMIT TO PRAYERS FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE

***Clergy Requests Support For The Establishment Of An Anglican University

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (2nd right), Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, (right), Most Revd. Blessing Enyindah, Dean-Elect, Church of Nigeria (2nd left) and wife (far left ), during a courtesy visit at Government House on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has advised the church in the State to be committed to prayers and support for governance in the state to enable the government to attain more development for the people.

Boniface Onyedi, SSA, Media, to the Governor of Rivers State, disclosed in a report that Governor Fubara gave the advice when he received on courtesy visit, a delegation of Bishops of the Anglican Communion led by the Dean-elect, Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta, Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Sir Fubara urged the church to continue to undeniably, commit to the work of regular prayers, teaching of the gospel and discipleship, so that they can contribute to the success of government.

He commended the Anglican church for their support that culminated in his electoral victory at the polls, adding that his administration has been founded on God and never shy away from supporting the growth of the church and God’s work.

In his speech, Dean-elect, Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta, and Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah informed that he has been elected the new Dean of the Anglican Communion, and congratulated Gov. Siminalayi Fubara on his successful inauguration, and applauded him for starting the Port Harcourt Ring Road project

The Dean-Elect requested support for the establishment of an Anglican university in the province.