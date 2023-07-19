MILITARY ALLOWING INDIVIDUALS BRANDISH FIREARMS IS NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT, FUBARA TELLS ARMY

***Charges New GOC To Contain Illegal Proliferation Of Arms

Governor Siminalayi Fubara in a hand shake with the new GOC, Joint Tasks Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General, Jamal Abdussalam during a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has wondered why the Nigerian military has not considered it necessary to clamp down and bring to justice civilians who have continued to maintain armed camps in some communities in the state brandishing sophisticated firearms publicly.

A Press Release by Boniface Onyedi, SSA, Media, to the Rivers Governor, disclosed that Governor Fubara made the observation when he hosted the new General Officer Commanding, (GOC) 6 Division Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander Joint Task Force (South-South) Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, 18th July,, 2023.

According to him, “When the military, for whatever reason, overlooks such acts of lawlessness displayed by persons who should have nothing to do with possession of firearms and using it to intimidate law-abiding citizens, it raises concerns about what has become of our country”.

Governor Fubara urged the military to end such national embarrassment by saying; “There is a camp somewhere in Degema. I want to ask, do our laws now allow individuals to start showcasing AK-47s? Have our laws got to that point where people can brandish arms before military personnel and you don’t do anything about it? It is an insult to the State and Federal Government of Nigeria”.

Sir Fubara also called the attention of the military to the incessant breakdown of law and order at the Elele axis of Emohua Local Government where they have a base and charged them to do everything possible to end the security breeches there and make it safe for residents and travellers who use the road. He asked the military to be part of providing security to guarantee peace that will promote development.

In his remark, Major General Jamal Abdussalam explained that having been posted to the state on this assignment, he visited to introduce himself and solicit support and cooperation from the state government.

He commended the state government for the several material and logistics support given to the army and pledged that the division will provide adequate security to ensure the successful completion of the Port Harcourt Ring Road project.