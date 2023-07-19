MTC Congratulates Onyeme, Anyafulu, Others, Lists Expectations

The Maris Trust Council, MTC, organizers of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture series, has congratulated the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, and the member representing Oshimili South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Bridget Anyafulu for their successful assumption of duty.

A statement jointly signed by Dr Kenneth Olise and Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, Chairman and Secretary, Maris Trust Council, MTC, respectively, which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Asaba, stated that the acceptance of those who have participated actively at the Maris Annual Public Service lecture series was a credence to the fact that those who painstakingly chose such persons are in tune with realities.

Egugbo said, “the Maris Trust Council, MTC, organisers of the Maris Annual Public Service lecture has mandated me to congratulate the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, the member representing Oshimili South Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Bridget Anyafulu, the Special Adviser nominee to the Delta State Government, Mrs Shimite Bello and Hon. Orezi Edna Esievo who has been nominated as member, Delta State Internal Revenue Services.

“The Council expressed confidence that the Deputy Governor who delivered the year 2021 edition of the lecture and spoke on the topic, ‘Effective Tax Administration For The Delivery Of Democratic Dividends,’ is now working closely with the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to put into practice those ideas that he propounded at the lecture.

“While we thank the electorate for having implicit confidence in the abilities of Sir Monday Onyeme, we urge him to continue with his good works of charity and strong belief in rendering service to humanity.

“Also, the member representing Oshimili South Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Bridget Anyafulu, discussed the topic, ‘Selfless Service, A Phenomenal Virtue,’ a lecture delivered by former Secretary to the State Government, Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas; that lecture again, was expository, rich in content for those who are in position to serve the people, the electorate.

“We are all aware that political office, is all about selfless service and Hon. Anyafulu did justice to the topic and as such, we are confident that she is well prepared for the task ahead as a legislator; we say, congratulations to her and thank you to the people of Oshimili South for choosing someone who will serve them with the fear of God.

“Recall too that another female who discussed the topic, ‘Selfless Service, A Phenomenal Virtue’ is Mrs Shimite Bello and as we write this message of congratulations, she is waiting to be sworn-in as the Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

“Also waiting to be administered oath of office is Hon. Orezi Edna Esievo, a discussant at the lecture delivered by Sir Onyeme; we are confident that the content of the lecture which Sir Onyeme delivered when he was the Chairman, Delta State Internal Revenue Service, DSIR, will serve greatly as a guide to Hon. Esievo.

“Chief Fidelis Okenmor Tilije, the guest lecturer for the year 2023 who spoke on the topic, “Provision of infrastructure as catalyst for growth of democratic governments,” is also, waiting to be sworn-in as a member of the Delta State Executive Council and we are confident that he will bring out his best in serving humanity.

“As an organisation working for a better society, we are confident that these persons who have played key roles at the annual lecture series are well prepared for the assignment of serving God by serving humanity.

“We believe that a lot of persons who have participated in the lecture series will also be recognized by the Delta State Government, we thank members of the public for suggesting the right topics for discussion and to those who are in the panel of choosing the guest lecturers and discussants, the Maris Trust Council, MTC, has said that you should remain committed as God will reward your actions.

“Once again, congratulations to those who emerged victorious at the polls and those who have been given political appointments as we pray that your tenure will witness tremendous contributions to the growth of the society through Christ our Lord. Amen.”

It would be recalled that Chief Williams Makinde in 2019, at Maris Lecture, spoke on the topic, “Managing Post-Election Challenges: Nigeria As A Case Study” and that lecture had as discussants, Sen. Stella Omu, Olorogun Fred Majemite, Dr David Oba, and Ms Faith Majemite; and in 2021, Sir Monday Onyeme spoke on the topic, “Effective Tax Administration For The Delivery Of Democratic Dividends” and that lecture had as discussants, Hon. Orezi Esievo, Hon. Anthony Emeka Elekokwuri, among others and in the year, 2022, Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas spoke on the topic, “Selfless Service, A Phenomenal Virtue,” and that lecture had as discussants, Rt. Hon. Akpodiogaga Emeyese, Hon. Bridget Anyafulu, Hon. Shimite Bello and in 2023, Chief Fidelis Okenmor Tilije spoke on the topic, “Provision of infrastructure as catalyst for growth of democratic governments” and that lecture had as discussants Dr. Festus Okubor, Dr. (Barr) Paul Oweh, Comrade Olumami O. Oyibo, and Dr. (Mrs) Augustina Erah.

Chief Kemi Emina, Ph. D. it is worthy to note, has consistently moderated the lectures.

Egugbo added, “we thank God for the journey so far and it is good that as we prepare for the year 2024 edition which by the grace of God, shall hold on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, those who believe that we are the ones to create the world that we desire have started suggesting topics and likely persons to deliver the lecture, we say, thank you for the support and once again, congratulations to all of you who are contributing to the growth of the society.”