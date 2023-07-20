Delta NUJ Inaugurates Grassroots Observer Chapel, Urges Members to Uphold Tenets, Ethics of Journalism

Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, has inaugurated its 16th Chapel, Grassroots Observer Chapel.

Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalist, Delta State Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, led a high-powered delegation of the State council to inaugurate the new Chapel, in a brief, but inspiring ceremony, at the Chapel Secretariat, Agbor, in Ika South Local Government Area of the State.

The inauguration of the Chapel, was sequel to the approval given to the State Council by the National Body of the NUJ, having inspected and assessed the viability of the chapel, which came under a Regional Newspaper Organization, Grassroots Observer Newspaper, which is coordinated and edited by Comrade Joy Mordi.

The inauguration preceded the election and swearing in of officers of the chapel, where Comrade Chris Mosindi and Comrade Ufuoma Ajuwa, were returned Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Others elected to pilot the affairs of the new Chapel for three years included; Comrade Godwin Okoh; Vice Chairman, Comrade Ebolosue Kingsley; Assistant Secretary, Comrade Olise Cordelia; Financial Secretary, Comrade Ewoma Okweri; Treasurer and Comrade Ruth Nanaghan; Auditor.

Inaugurating the Chapel on behalf of the National President of NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, the Delta State NUJ Chapel Chairman, commended the members for their commitment towards remaining relevant as practicing members of NUJ, saying that their determination and resourcefulness earned them the approval of the National Body of the NUJ.

Ikeogwu urged them to, at all times, uphold the tenets of the Journalism profession, stressing the need for members of the Chapel to be submissive to the constitution of NUJ through the State Council, even as he assured that the council will continue to protect the welfare of members.

While enumerating the achievement of his administration, the NUJ Boss, disclosed that the State Council election comes in October this year, urging aspirants for the various positions, to play by the roles and not to heat up the polity, even as he called on the newly elected officials of the Grassroots Observer Chapel, to carry members along in the discharge of their mandate.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman of the chapel, Comrade Chris Mosindi appreciated the State Council of the NUJ under the leadership of Ikeogwu for their unwavering support and cooperation towards the formation and approval of the Grassroots Observer Chapel.

He also appreciated the coordinator/Editor of Grassroots Observer Newspaper, Comrade Joy Mordi and other members of the chapel, for finding him and other elected officials worthy to pilot the affairs of the newly inaugurated Chapel and assured that they will not take the confidence reposed on them for granted.

The high-powered delegation of the NUJ State Council to the inauguration, also included the Vice Chairman of the State Council, Comrade Ogono Salvation; the Secretary, Comrade Patrick Ochei; the Auditor, Comrade Celestine Afokobah; ex-officio member, Comrade Sam Erhunse; and Chairman of NUJ Ika Chapel, Comrade Pastor Christian Ogoh.