EMEM IBANGA ASSURES GEO SEISMIC SURVEY LIMITED ON SAFE OPERATIONS IN NSIT ATAI LGA

Rt. Hon Emem Ibanga, Chairman, Nsit Atai Local Government Council, Akwa Ibom State

The people of Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State are in for a better deal as the area has been earmarked for Oil exploration.

To this end, a surveying company, Geo Seismic Survey Limited, GSSL, has berthed in the area for commencement of operations to fast tract Oil exploration in various communities of the area.

This was the hallmark of a meeting of the officials of Geo Seismic Survey Limited with Community, Opinion Leaders and Stakeholders of the fifty two

Gazetted villages in Nsit Atai Local Government Area held at Afaha Hall, Odot.

Welcoming the GSSL delegation comprising the Manager, Mr. Phillip Aguda CA Manager PIIO and Mr Ifeanyi Ebite CA Manager PIIO to the area, Chairman of the Local Government Council, Rt. Hon Emem Ibanga, described the arrival of the company as a consolidation on the good tidings of the area.

She assured the company of unhindered operational environment and urged the Communities to cooperate with the company by extending the hospitality which Nsit Atai is reckon with to the workers who will be going round the various communities for their services.

Earlier, Leader of the team, Mr Philip Aguda, expressed appreciation to the leadership of Nsit Atai Council and Stakeholders of the area for accepting them in their communities.

He said the company’s visit to the area is to enable them survey the villages for oil exploration, having been to fourteen local Government Areas of the state for similar exercise and informed them that the process may involve damages to their farmland and economic tress, assuring of adequate compensation for such damages.

Mr Philip explained that the work would be carried out in line with the world’s best practices, emphasizing that totems of the society, artifacts and other landmarks would be preserved in the communities where they are found and advised the Leaders to reach out to Community Liaison Officer, CLO, Hon Uwemedimo George, where they are issues for prompt resolution.

Paramount Ruler of the area, HRH Edidem Peter Okon, who spoke on behalf of the Stakeholders assured the company of a safe haven for their operations and wished the team a happy stay in the area

The Monarch appealed to indigenes who would be employed by the company to live above board in conduct and carryout their assigned task with diligence.

In Attendance were: Vice Chairman, Rt. Hon Idorenyin Inyang, The leader of legislative council Rt Hon Ben Udo Ben, Dean of Supervisors Hon Edidiong Okon, Stakeholders, Village Heads, Village Council Chairmen, Youth President and Women leaders.

EmemNsitAtai