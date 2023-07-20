FUBARA ASSURES ON BETTER STANDARDS OF LIVING, QUALITY EDUCATION IN RIVERS

***Charges School Management Not To Lower Standards

Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured the commitment of his administration to provide better standards of living and quality education in the state, stating that the best legacy to bequeath the younger generation is investment in education.

Boniface Onyedi, SSA, Media to the Governor of Rivers State, disclosed in a statement that Sir Fubara, who gave the assurance while speaking as a guest at the graduation ceremony of Green Oak International School in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, July 18, 2023, commended the school for upholding standards in educational development and urged the management of the institution not to lower the bar on the standards already raised.

According to him, “We will continue to support everything that will bring better life and quality education to the life of our people. If you have everything, without a worthy successor,it amounts to nothing.”

Addressing the graduands the governor urged them to put into practice the knowledge they have acquired from the school as they journey on to their secondary education.

In her remark, the Managing Director, of the school, Lady Roseline Efelomo thanked Governor Fubara for honoring the event and assured that the school will not compromise its standard in educational development.

The Managing Director cautioned against parental influence on pupils skipping grades, noting that the practice negatively affect their academic training. She said the academic training of children should be thorough and inclusive of the mental, emotional, social and spiritual balance of the pupils.