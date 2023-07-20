Mrs Oborevwori Visits Family of 2-year-Old Slain by NDLEA Bullet; Prays for Injured Brother

Mrs Tobore Oborevwori (l), cuddles Eromonsele, the little child hit and injured by NDLEA bullets during her visit to the bereaved family.

Mrs Tobore Oborevwori (l), consoling the bereaved Mr. & Mrs. Omorhiakogbe

Wife of Delta Governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori has visited the family of two-year-old, Ivan Omorhiakogbe killed by stray bullets from operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at Okpanam area of the State, on Thursday, July 14, 2023.

Deaconess Oborevwori who visited the family at their residence on Okpanam road with her entourage, described the incident as unfortunate and prayed God to comfort the family and give them the fortitude to bear the irrepairable lost.

Mrs Oborevwori said it was not the will of God for parents to bury their children, adding that the enemy was responsible, and advised the parents of the deceased to take solace in the word of God, noting that there is no peace for the wicked and that God will fight for the family.

Praying for speedy recovery for the younger sibling, Eromonsele, a one-year-old, who is receiving treatment for bullet injuries sustained in his left eye on the same day the brother died, Deaconess Oborevwori declared Isaiah 53:5 over the child.

The Governor’s wife assured the family of full support towards ensuring that Eromonsele regains his sight.

She advised the father Mr. Fidelis Omorhiakogbe to encourage the wife at this trying moment for the family, stressing that the culprits would be made to face the full weight of the law and prayed that Delta state will never experience such painful incident.

Responding, the father of the deceased, Mr. Fidelis Omorhiakogbe, who hails from Ubiaja, Edo state, but resides in Asaba, appreciated the efforts of all Deltans, especially the the state government for their support, prayers and words of encouragement.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of household items, food items and cash by the Governor’s wife.