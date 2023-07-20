NSIRIM, FORMER RIVERS INFO COMMISSIONER, UNVEILS DE GRATIA CENTRE FOR MEDIA RIGHTS AND EDUCATION

Pastor Paulinus Nsirim (m) flanked by his wife (r) and Rivers NUJ Chairman, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley at the unveiling of the De Gratia Centre For Media Rights And Education, to the general public, at the Ernest Ikoli NUJ Press Centre, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

TEXT OF A PRESS CONFERENCE BY PASTOR PAULINUS NSIRIM, MNIPR, DSSRS, JP, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DE GRATIA CENTRE FOR MEDIA RIGHTS AND EDUCATION, TO UNVEIL THE ORGANIZATION TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 19, 2023.

Gentlemen of the Press,

It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I welcome you all to this press conference designed to unveil De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education.

Today’s event marks the fulfillment of the vision that has been on the drawing board for the past ten (10) years. My sojourn in media practice spanning thirty-nine (39) years has brought a reservoir of experience that I am humbled to share with media practitioners.

My career path began as a cub reporter and by the special grace of God I rose to the pinnacle of my career as the Honourable Commissioner of Information and Communications in Rivers State, Nigeria.

In my quest to birth De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education, I had to seek the support of two (2) accomplished media practitioners; Chief Ignatius Chukwu and Mr. Vincent Ake, as well as my dear wife, Mrs. Woyengikuro Nsirim, who would be serving with me as the board of trustees for this unique Organization.

Many will ask, why De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education?

We are not just an Organization trying to occupy the media space. The Vision of De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education is to be a global brand in offering qualitative training in media practice; to serve as a fountain for ethical research and training.

It is expected that the grooming of thorough bred professionals will change the face of media practice across the country and beyond.

Our Mission also, is to raise an army of media professionals who will set the bar of objectivity and fairness in media practice.

We shall use our professional competence to promote high ethical standards in media practice in Nigeria and beyond.

To achieve our vision and mission, we shall employ the following strategies;

Workshops

Seminars

Master Classes

Mentorship Classes

Certificate Courses

Partnership for Industry Experience

Exchange Programmes

Researches

My dear Colleagues, De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education is a Not-For-Profit Organization. Membership of the Organization would be open to individuals with relevant Journalism qualification and experience.

Membership shall be open to such Journalists irrespective of sex, ethnic, political and religious creed.

Admission Procedure

Forms shall be issued to prospective individuals who wish to join the Organization.

Endorsement

Membership forms shall be attested to by Two Trustees.

Granting of Membership

The Board of Trustees shall have the right to approve membership applications after review.

Membership Rights and Privileges

Participate in all Activities

Have right to use facilities

Have right to vote and be voted for

Have right to receive certificate of membership

Have right to attend all meetings

Dues and Levies of Members

Dues and Levies shall be set annually by resolution of the Board of Trustees and payments and times of payment shall be stipulated in the constitution. A member shall be deemed to be in good standing if he is up to date with his dues.

Members shall pay annual dues of N20,000 on or before the 1st of October each year.

Termination of Membership

A member shall terminate his membership voluntarily in writing or when found culpable of any criminal or civil wrong by a court of competent jurisdiction.

De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education shall seek partnership with Corporate Organizations, philanthropic bodies, media organizations and well meaning individuals, to ensure that funding of its activities will not suffer a setback.

We therefore call on all men of goodwill to embrace this noble vision, as accountable stewardship will be our watchword.

Let me pause here and thank the members of the Board of Trustees for believing in this vision and investing their time and talents to see this day.

To you, my esteemed colleagues, you have all been part of my success story and I cannot thank you all enough for your professional support all these years. I look forward to your support as we build De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education.

My dear wife and children, you all have been tremendous pillars of support and I am grateful to God for such a unique family.

According to Victor Hugo, the revered French Poet and Novelist; “Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.” De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education is an idea whose time has come.

You are all welcome on board this voyage to build a global brand that will quench the

hunger for capacity building and professional competence.

Thank you all.